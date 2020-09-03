Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Guest: Rebecca DavisLISTEN TO PODCAST
Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Rebecca Davis, senior reporter at the Daily Maverick, speaks to us about the
government's responding papers in the tobacco lawsuit yesterday, should SA doctors
treating Covid-19 get legal immunity from treatment lawsuits, and how
the psychological effects of lockdown are being studied with interest.
