Plan B with Rebecca Davis and John Maytham

Today at 16:10
Stock Theft across South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willie Clack - AgriSA
Today at 16:20
Daily Maverick: Let a thousand citizen blossoms bloom – kickstarting and policing the SA economy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
Today at 16:55
Magnet Theatre’s ‘21 FOR 21’ Fundraising Campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jenny Reznek - Artistic Director at Magnet Theatre
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde's weekly digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Seychelles giveaway!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Seychelles giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:09
President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Somadoda Fikeni - Political Analyst
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: PSG Group going through tough headwinds but still plays R377m interim dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 18:50
Online wine retailer, Port2Port to sell Cape wines direct to UK consumers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pudel. Nicolò - Co-Founder at Port2Port
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Managing Gabs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance : Is it time to review our personal finances now that the worst of lockdown is past us and the economy is starting to move again? What should we be doing with our money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Informal taxi industry is breeding ground for violence - WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and transport minister Fikile Mbalula are due to address the provincial taxi lekgotla on Thursday. 15 October 2020 3:22 PM
Money matters adversely affecting South African's mental health A survey carried out by Money and Mental Health reveals that half of people who are in debt suffer from poor mental health. 15 October 2020 2:56 PM
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan The President presented his plan for fixing South Africa's life-stealing economy on Thursday. 15 October 2020 3:42 PM
Jacob Zuma implicated – for the 35th time – in testimony at the Zondo Commission The former president has been implicated, yet again – this time in connection with an R8 million fraudulent payment. 15 October 2020 12:38 PM
Why Drakenstein Municipal water tariffs are linked to City of Cape Town Grakenstein Mayco Member Engineering Services explains the relationship between the two municipalities in relation to water suppl... 15 October 2020 11:49 AM
View all Politics
South Africa's kneecapped economy is recovering fast Economists.co.za expects annualised Q3/2020 GDP growth of between 40% and 50% – the fastest on record. 15 October 2020 3:24 PM
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19 There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 15 October 2020 11:36 AM
South Africans are smoking a bit less and buying a lot more life insurance - FNB "People are thinking about their mortality," says Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive of FNB Life. 15 October 2020 9:38 AM
View all Business
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
Winde asks authorities to investigate after Covid-19 spreads at local nightclub Premier Alan Winde has called for a full investigation into how a "super-spreader event" at a Cape Town nightclub led to over 60 C... 14 October 2020 10:55 AM
Govt discussing new restrictions on advertising for booze and junk food How will this affect the ad industry? The gauntlet will be thrown down 'to do stuff that's better' says branding expert Andy Rice. 13 October 2020 8:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain's partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
New doccie slams Trump's handling of Covid-19 pandemic Totally Under Control is the latest film by renowned documentarian Alex Gibney and focuses on the US response to coronavirus. 14 October 2020 4:34 PM
Why Sanbi has decided to cancel Summer Concert Series at Kirstenbosch Craig Allenby of SA National Biodiversity Institute says while 500 people are allowed, social distancing would be a challenge. 13 October 2020 1:01 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
View all Entertainment
YouTube's crackdown on dubious Covid-19 vaccine videos long overdue - analyst YouTube has vowed to delete misleading videos about Covid-19 vaccines on its platform in an effort to tackle Covid-19 misinformati... 15 October 2020 2:14 PM
Germany is rapidly losing its grip on Covid-19 There are more new infections now than at any time during the pandemic, reports Deutsche Welle correspondent Daniel Pelz. 15 October 2020 11:36 AM
How Australia's New South Wales cameras and AI curb cellphone use while driving A fascinating combo of cameras and artificial intelligence has seen a major clamp down on the use of mobile phones while driving. 14 October 2020 7:28 AM
View all World
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
View all Africa
Mkhize wants more power to restrict your behaviour – after the State of Disaster "Why does he want those powers? I am worried about that," says law Professor Elmien du Plessis. "We need an explanation." 15 October 2020 2:05 PM
'She did think she was doing what was best but it was unbelievable arrogance' Prof. Anton Harber discusses his new book (So, for the Record) and the role of Magda Wierzycka in #GuptaLeaks. 14 October 2020 9:03 PM
'Mboweni worries about rising expenses. Ramaphosa worries about trade unions' "The President is trying to satisfy many constituencies. In the process, he undermines what should be done," says Lumkile Mondi. 14 October 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Plan B with Rebecca Davis and John Maytham

Plan B with Rebecca Davis and John Maytham

15 October 2020 4:01 PM


More episodes from Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

10 September 2020 3:55 PM

Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

3 September 2020 3:57 PM

Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

20 August 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

13 August 2020 4:07 PM

Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

9 July 2020 3:58 PM

Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

2 July 2020 3:56 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

11 June 2020 4:07 PM

Guest:
 Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

28 May 2020 3:54 PM

Guest:
Rebecca Davis

Rebecca Davis, senior reporter at the Daily Maverick, speaks to us about the
government's responding papers in the tobacco lawsuit yesterday, should SA doctors
treating Covid-19 get legal immunity from treatment lawsuits, and how
the psychological effects of lockdown are being studied with interest.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

14 May 2020 3:56 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa details his economic recovery plan

Business Politics

South Africa's kneecapped economy is recovering fast

Business

Covid-19 cases linked to Tin Roof event rise to 73

Local

EWN Highlights

Corruption accused Agrizzi files notice of motion to appeal denied bail bid
15 October 2020 3:44 PM

15 October 2020 3:44 PM

READ: President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan for SA
15 October 2020 3:15 PM

15 October 2020 3:15 PM

Surge in virus cases in Europe of 'great concern': WHO Europe
15 October 2020 2:31 PM

15 October 2020 2:31 PM

