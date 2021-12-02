Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Mental, Emotional & Physical Health in the Holidays: A Guide to Coping this Festive
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Property Feature: Optimism for SA's residential market headed into 2022
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Andrea Tucker - Director at MortgageMe
Today at 05:10
Tracing and quarantining of contacts of Covid-19 cases no longer necessary
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
CONTRALESA says Gorvenrnment should step in to help raditional leaders prevent bogus initiation schools from operating
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena, President of Contralesa
Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, President of Contralesa
Today at 06:10
What does the end of exemption permits from 31 December mean for Zimbabweans in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda - Chairperson at African Diaspora Forum
Today at 06:25
Spar and Bata team up for great back-to-school initiative
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mike Prentice - Marketing Executive at Spar Group
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Turning your hobby into a business
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kerry King - Advisory Partner and wealth management specialist at Citadel
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Cape health experts call for end to testing, saying covid is becoming endemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:20
Are the 2,252 community service doctors still without placement for 2022?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Tshepile Tlali, Acting Chairperson of Junior Doctors’ Association of South Africa
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The future of European leadership after Merkel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Gabriele Suder - Dean: New Business Acceleration at Federation University Australia
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:15
10 year sentence for stealing leggings??
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Climate Change: The Present and Growing Threat of Wildland Fires in South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trevor Abrahams - Mediator at Working On Fire Programme
Today at 10:15
PODCAST PLAY: RACISM IN POLISH FOOTBALL
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
Today at 10:30
Morne Mostert appointed to the National Planning Commission
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:05
My Only Story. Documenting abuse at private schools
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Deon Wigget
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service. 17 December 2021 1:50 PM
Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC The Midday Report gets comment from Corruption Watch Director David Lewis and Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird. 17 December 2021 1:04 PM
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 16 December 2021 6:57 PM
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison? CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. 16 December 2021 8:19 AM
View all Politics
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque Lester Kiewet speaks to Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays. 16 December 2021 2:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
arrow_forward
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
arrow_forward
Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

2 December 2021 3:59 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick


More episodes from Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

18 November 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

4 November 2021 4:02 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

28 October 2021 3:56 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

7 October 2021 3:55 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

23 September 2021 4:00 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca

9 September 2021 4:06 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

2 September 2021 4:02 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

26 August 2021 4:29 PM

Guest:  Rebecca Davis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plan B with Rebecca Davis

12 August 2021 4:01 PM

Guest: Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC

Local Politics

Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts

Local Opinion Politics

[VIDEO] Firefighters contain blaze above Slanghoek near Kommetjie

Local

EWN Highlights

Gift of the Givers to provide aid for victims of Paarl informal settlement fire

19 December 2021 6:56 PM

Eskom says theft and vandalism hampering operations

19 December 2021 6:46 PM

EU to get 20 million extra vaccine doses to fight Omicron

19 December 2021 6:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA