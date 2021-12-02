Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Today at 04:40 Fitness with Liezel V: Mental, Emotional & Physical Health in the Holidays: A Guide to Coping this Festive Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

125 125

Today at 04:50 Property Feature: Optimism for SA's residential market headed into 2022 Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Andrea Tucker - Director at MortgageMe

125 125

Today at 05:10 Tracing and quarantining of contacts of Covid-19 cases no longer necessary Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University

125 125

Today at 05:46 CONTRALESA says Gorvenrnment should step in to help raditional leaders prevent bogus initiation schools from operating Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena, President of Contralesa

Kgoshi Mathupa Mokoena, President of Contralesa

125 125

Today at 06:10 What does the end of exemption permits from 31 December mean for Zimbabweans in SA? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda - Chairperson at African Diaspora Forum

125 125

Today at 06:25 Spar and Bata team up for great back-to-school initiative Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Mike Prentice - Marketing Executive at Spar Group

125 125

Today at 06:40 Moolah Monday: Turning your hobby into a business Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Kerry King - Advisory Partner and wealth management specialist at Citadel

125 125

Today at 07:07 THE LEAD: Cape health experts call for end to testing, saying covid is becoming endemic Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

125 125

Today at 07:20 Are the 2,252 community service doctors still without placement for 2022? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Tshepile Tlali, Acting Chairperson of Junior Doctors’ Association of South Africa

125 125

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

125 125

Today at 08:07 The future of European leadership after Merkel Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Prof Gabriele Suder - Dean: New Business Acceleration at Federation University Australia

125 125

Today at 08:21 Emerging economies - Focus on Asia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte

125 125

Today at 09:15 10 year sentence for stealing leggings?? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys

125 125

Today at 09:30 Barb's Wire The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:45 Climate Change: The Present and Growing Threat of Wildland Fires in South Africa The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Trevor Abrahams - Mediator at Working On Fire Programme

125 125

Today at 10:15 PODCAST PLAY: RACISM IN POLISH FOOTBALL The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association

125 125

Today at 10:30 Morne Mostert appointed to the National Planning Commission The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university

125 125