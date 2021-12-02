Plan B with Rebecca Davis

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Mental, Emotional & Physical Health in the Holidays: A Guide to Coping this Festive
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Property Feature: Optimism for SA's residential market headed into 2022
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Andrea Tucker - Director at MortgageMe
Today at 05:10
Tracing and quarantining of contacts of Covid-19 cases no longer necessary
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:46
CONTRALESA says Gorvenrnment should step in to help raditional leaders prevent bogus initiation schools from operating
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena, President of Contralesa
Today at 06:10
What does the end of exemption permits from 31 December mean for Zimbabweans in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda - Chairperson at African Diaspora Forum
Today at 06:25
Spar and Bata team up for great back-to-school initiative
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mike Prentice - Marketing Executive at Spar Group
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Turning your hobby into a business
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kerry King - Advisory Partner and wealth management specialist at Citadel
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Cape health experts call for end to testing, saying covid is becoming endemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:20
Are the 2,252 community service doctors still without placement for 2022?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Tshepile Tlali, Acting Chairperson of Junior Doctors’ Association of South Africa
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The future of European leadership after Merkel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Gabriele Suder - Dean: New Business Acceleration at Federation University Australia
Today at 08:21
Emerging economies - Focus on Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:15
10 year sentence for stealing leggings??
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Climate Change: The Present and Growing Threat of Wildland Fires in South Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Trevor Abrahams - Mediator at Working On Fire Programme
Today at 10:15
PODCAST PLAY: RACISM IN POLISH FOOTBALL
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
Today at 10:30
Morne Mostert appointed to the National Planning Commission
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:05
My Only Story. Documenting abuse at private schools
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Deon Wigget
