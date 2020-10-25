Dealing with your child’s video game addiction

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:45
Property: Coastal vs inland home prices in South Africa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Esteani Marx - Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Properties
Today at 05:10
Blackdoor Lifestyle Lounge shut down for breaking lockdown rules
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela - Gauteng Police Commissioner at ...
Today at 05:45
Acting president Williams and five CSA board members tender resignations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Zaahier Adams - IOL Sports Correspondent at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Is Franschhoek coming back to life?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris Erasmus - Owner at Foliage restaurant (Franschhoek)
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday : Long-term investing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 06:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Offer of army of accountants to lead SA's economic recovery
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicolaas van Wyk - CEO of SA Institute of Business Accountants
Today at 07:20
How is the farmed abalone sector coping?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tim Hedges - Managing Director at Abagold
Today at 07:38
Miss SA crowned
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Khayelitsha residents: We will show no fear
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC with Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rich Preston
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-3 pay days to get through a tough festive season
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Associate Professor Kosheek Sewchurran - Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays with Instant Pot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Future NEXT
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 19:33
Other People’s MoneyZOOM: Tony Kgoroge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Kgoroge
Minister Cele slammed for 'fighting alchol and not crime' after nightclub bust Bheki Cele has been dubbed the "Minister of Alcohol" by Twitter users who are not impressed with his apparent focus on booze-relat... 25 October 2020 12:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Cape Town's lifeguards back on duty until April next year Lifeguards are back on the beach and will be stationed at 26 spots across the Cape between 10 am and 6 pm daily. 24 October 2020 1:45 PM
Holomisa: CFO owes us an explanation over SANDF's alleged Covid-19 drug splurge UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says South Africa needs answers after allegations that the SANDF blew R200-million on a Cuban Covid-19... 23 October 2020 5:06 PM
DA says SANDF spending R200M on ineffective Covid-19 vaccine is 'like treason' Democratic Alliance Defence Shadow Minister and member of the parliamentary committee on Defence Kobus Marais speaks out. 23 October 2020 1:27 PM
Masuku and Diko to face ANC disciplinary committee over PPE scandal The disciplinary committee is expected to decide the political fate of the two senior ANC members implicated in Covid-19 tender ir... 22 October 2020 4:50 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Are you a 'cyber-slacking' procrastinator? Tech can help! We’re not being ironic Are you always on your phone, procrastinating? There’s an app for that, says USB productivity researcher, Sam Orton. 23 October 2020 1:22 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Why SA govt needs to urgently regulate the production of hand sanitisers Hand hygiene has become a critical part of the response to Covid-19, but not all hand sanitisers are up to scratch or even certifi... 24 October 2020 12:08 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Jackie Phamotse: It's amazing how far literature can go if you really work on it Self-published author Jackie Phamotse capitulated herself onto the South African publishing scene in 2017 and has a legion of fans... 25 October 2020 2:36 PM
5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida Shudufhadzo Musida was crowned Miss South Africa 2020 at a ceremony held at the Table Bay Hotel in Cape Town on Saturday evening. 25 October 2020 10:18 AM
Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air More than 23,000 people have signed an online petition to bring back TV presenter Katlego Maboe after he was suspended from the SA... 24 October 2020 3:23 PM
European govts say they are 'losing control' as Covid-19 numbers spike Europe is seeing 200k new cases a day as the second wave grips the continent, says Rob Watts of Deutsche Welle Berlin. 23 October 2020 10:53 AM
[WATCH] Collecting samples from ancient asteroid Bennu - and why this matters Instrumentation Scientist and Astronomer Dr Nicolas Erasmus at the SA Astronomical Observatory explains the significance of this e... 23 October 2020 9:46 AM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
'Psilocybin (magic mushrooms) will probably be legal for medical use in 3 years' Research has shown psychedelic drugs to be effective treatments for depression, alcoholism and anxiety, says Leonie Joubert. 23 October 2020 3:29 PM
Consumer goods sector is consolidating - and supply chains are de-globalising The pandemic has hastened much-needed consolidation and made clear the value of bringing supply chains closer to home. 23 October 2020 2:19 PM
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy 'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance. 22 October 2020 7:06 PM
Capetalk Icymi
arrow_forward
Dealing with your child’s video game addiction

Dealing with your child’s video game addiction

25 October 2020 10:31 PM

Guest: Josh Ramsey, Founder - Be in Touch

Host: Amy MacIver, 

Topics: Dealing with your child’s video game addiction


More episodes from Capetalk Icymi

Understanding how video games are made

25 October 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Sean Goncalves, Video Game Designer

Host: Amy MacIver

Topic: Understanding how video games are made

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Male breast cancer survivor

18 October 2020 10:35 PM

Topic: Male breast cancer survivor

Guest: Ismail-Ian William Fife, CEO: Can-Sir

Host: Nicola Bruns

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In conversation with The Sea Point Balcony Singer - Danielle Bitton

18 October 2020 10:30 PM

In conversation with The Sea Point Balcony Singer - Danielle Bitton

Guest: Danielle Bitto, International musician & breast cancer survivor 

Host: Nicola Bruns

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Early detection and when should you go for a check

18 October 2020 10:23 PM

Topic: Early detection and when should you go for a check

Guest: Dr. Peter Schoub, Secretary of Breast Imaging Society of South Africa 

Host: Nicola Bruns

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does virality do for someone reputation

4 October 2020 10:39 PM

Guest: Regine Le Roux, Managing Director - Reputation Matters

Host: Ismail Lagardien 

Topic: What does virality do for someone reputation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

When are you legally allowed to film and publish someone in South Africa

4 October 2020 10:31 PM

Guest: Kevin Hoole, Attorney at Michaelsons

Host: Ismail Lagardien 

Topics: When are you legally allowed to film and publish someone in South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reusable plastic bags in South Africa

14 September 2020 7:47 PM

Guest: Professor William Strafford, Principal Researcher, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Extraordinary Associate Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering at the University of Stellenbosch

Host: Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EXTRUPET: Africa's leading PET Recycler

14 September 2020 7:14 PM

Guest: Chandru Wadhwani, Joint MD Extrupet

Host: Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain of Brains showdown CapeTalk and 702

24 February 2020 7:43 AM

Brain of Brains showdown CapeTalk and 702

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] Cops confiscate booze from 'packed' Sandton club caught defying curfew

5 things you should know about the newly crowned Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musida

Entertainment Local

Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Trump team hit by Covid again, lashes out at 'failure' Biden

25 October 2020 6:34 PM

WC govt urges Mboweni to prioritise education

25 October 2020 5:34 PM

Spain declares nationwide state of emergency over virus

25 October 2020 5:08 PM

