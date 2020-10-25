Dealing with your child’s video game addiction

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:45
Property: Coastal vs inland home prices in South Africa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Esteani Marx - Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Properties
Esteani Marx - Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Properties
Today at 05:10
Blackdoor Lifestyle Lounge shut down for breaking lockdown rules
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela - Gauteng Police Commissioner at ...
Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela - Gauteng Police Commissioner at ...
Today at 05:45
Acting president Williams and five CSA board members tender resignations
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Zaahier Adams - IOL Sports Correspondent at ...
Zaahier Adams - IOL Sports Correspondent at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Is Franschhoek coming back to life?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Chris Erasmus - Owner at Foliage restaurant (Franschhoek)
Chris Erasmus - Owner at Foliage restaurant (Franschhoek)
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday : Long-term investing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Pieter Koekemoer - Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers
Today at 06:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Offer of army of accountants to lead SA's economic recovery
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Nicolaas van Wyk - CEO of SA Institute of Business Accountants
Nicolaas van Wyk - CEO of SA Institute of Business Accountants
Today at 07:20
How is the farmed abalone sector coping?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tim Hedges - Managing Director at Abagold
Tim Hedges - Managing Director at Abagold
Today at 07:38
Miss SA crowned
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Khayelitsha residents: We will show no fear
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum
Ndithini Thyido - Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
International news with the BBC with Rich Preston
Today with Kieno Kammies
Rich Preston
Rich Preston
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-3 pay days to get through a tough festive season
Today with Kieno Kammies
Paul Roelofse
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Associate Professor Kosheek Sewchurran - Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB
Associate Professor Kosheek Sewchurran - Director of the EMBA programme at the UCT GSB
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays with Instant Pot
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Alistair Fairweather
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Future NEXT
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 19:33
Other People’s MoneyZOOM: Tony Kgoroge
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Tony Kgoroge
Tony Kgoroge
