Vegetarianism and Veganism

The plant-based movement is growing locally and internationally, - a growing number of consumers have made the switch to a vegetarian or vegan eating plan. The popularity of veganism has exploded worldwide, so much so that 2019 was declared the Year of the Vegan by the Economist. According to Google Trends data, South Africa is among the top 30 countries worldwide where veganism was most popular over the past 12 months. And SA is the only African country with a sizable vegan following.



Guests: Gaby Jackson, Registered Dietitian and Regulatory Consultant at FACTS and Hesrie van Heerden - Food scientist at FACTS



Host: Wendy Knowler,



Topics: Vegetarianism and Veganism