Landscape of motor vehicles accidents

Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:10
Trump refusing to concede defeat
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 05:45
Continued political instability in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 06:25
Personal injury liability case? Good luck getting day in court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Henry Shields - Specialist Personal Injury Lawyer at (private practice)
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Bitcoin's rise sparks new debate amid pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Head of the Blockchain Initiative at RMB
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Biden trumps Trump
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 07:20
Informal settlement springs up on central line tracks
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Cape's R200 million irregular expenditure probes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Graham Paulse
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Of the Johannesburg Business School
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Millions of tons food wasted
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
BBC Lookahead
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Patrick Wales- Homeless Entrepreneurs
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Patrick Wales
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money: Ralf Schmitt Ndlovu Youth Choir Conductor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
'Rapists roam free' due to massive DNA backlog, says pressure group Pressure group Action Society says DNA backlogs and incompetent officials are failing sexual assault victims across South Africa. 8 November 2020 12:34 PM
City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop After over 70 days CoCT lawyers met with Ryno Engelbrecht's legal team and Cape Nature with NCC will be overseeing his relocation. 7 November 2020 5:07 PM
Why I forgave the apartheid assassin who brutally murdered my father Her father was killed by notorious apartheid policeman Eugene de Kock when she was just a baby. She describes her journey to forgi... 7 November 2020 11:14 AM
[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat Celebrities and social media users around the world have responded to Trump's loss by posting spicy memes and videos. 8 November 2020 2:06 PM
96 by-elections in South Africa next Wednesday: Here are the projected trends CEO at Hlaziya Solutions Paul Berkowitz has analysed possible trends and outcomes in areas such as Phokwane and Knysna. 6 November 2020 1:42 PM
Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inqu... 6 November 2020 11:43 AM
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up' SA's bubbly celebrity chef Zola Nene chats to Sara-Jayne King about her culinary journey and some of the major milestones in her c... 7 November 2020 12:05 PM
Trail runner Karoline Hanks takes on 13 Peaks Challenge in aid of turtle rescue Trail runner and environmental activist Karoline Hanks will be running her second 13 Peaks Challenge next month to raise money for... 7 November 2020 8:54 AM
Local boutique helps breast cancer survivors find the perfect bra fit Like B4 is a dedicated store in Bellville which specialises in post-mastectomy bra products and fittings. 6 November 2020 4:04 PM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda President-elect Joe Biden has a lengthy to-do list. Here are some of the major tasks he has to tackle in his first 100 days in off... 8 November 2020 10:49 AM
[WATCH] 'We must restore the soul of America': Biden and Harris victory speeches President-elect Joe Biden has promised to unify rather than divide US citizens during his victory speech after winning the 2020 US... 8 November 2020 10:08 AM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik’s cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
Podcasts

Capetalk Icymi
Landscape of motor vehicles accidents

Landscape of motor vehicles accidents

8 November 2020 10:27 PM

Experienced forensic accident investigator Craig Proctor Parker, whose founded and runs the KZN-based company Accident Specialist, recently published a report based on his analysis of more than 650 accident scenes between 2009 and 2016 - revealing what kinds of vehicles involved in most of those awful crashes, what the main causes were, and most importantly, what he thinks should be done to curb the carnage.
Guest: Craig Proctor Parker, Forensic Accident Investigator 
Host: Wendy Knowler, 
Topic: Landscape of motor vehicles accidents


Debt

8 November 2020 10:22 PM

Credit bureau TransUnion issued a report in July on the financial impact of Covid-19 on consumers, showing that 77% of consumers had been hit, following 84% in June. By August, 21% of those surveyed reported losing their jobs as a result of the pandemic, compared with 10% in April. Nearly nine out of 10 of them said they were concerned about their ability to pay loans and bills.

Guest: Trudie Broekman, Consumer Lawyer - Trudie Broekman Attorney

Host: Wendy Knowler, 

Topic: Debt

Vegetarianism and Veganism

8 November 2020 9:55 PM

The plant-based movement is growing locally and internationally, - a growing number of consumers have made the switch to a vegetarian or vegan eating plan. The popularity of veganism has exploded worldwide, so much so that 2019 was declared the Year of the Vegan by the Economist. According to Google Trends data, South Africa is among the top 30 countries worldwide where veganism was most popular over the past 12 months. And SA is the only African country with a sizable vegan following.

Guests: Gaby Jackson, Registered Dietitian and Regulatory Consultant at FACTS and Hesrie van Heerden - Food scientist at FACTS

Host: Wendy Knowler, 

Topics: Vegetarianism and Veganism

Understanding how video games are made

25 October 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Sean Goncalves, Video Game Designer

Host: Amy MacIver

Topic: Understanding how video games are made

Dealing with your child's video game addiction

25 October 2020 10:31 PM

Guest: Josh Ramsey, Co-founder - Be in Touch

Host: Amy MacIver, 

Topics: Dealing with your child’s video game addiction

Male breast cancer survivor

18 October 2020 10:35 PM

Topic: Male breast cancer survivor

Guest: Ismail-Ian William Fife, CEO: Can-Sir

Host: Nicola Bruns

In conversation with The Sea Point Balcony Singer - Danielle Bitton

18 October 2020 10:30 PM

In conversation with The Sea Point Balcony Singer - Danielle Bitton

Guest: Danielle Bitto, International musician & breast cancer survivor 

Host: Nicola Bruns

Early detection and when should you go for a check

18 October 2020 10:23 PM

Topic: Early detection and when should you go for a check

Guest: Dr. Peter Schoub, Secretary of Breast Imaging Society of South Africa 

Host: Nicola Bruns

What does virality do for someone reputation

4 October 2020 10:39 PM

Guest: Regine Le Roux, Managing Director - Reputation Matters

Host: Ismail Lagardien 

Topic: What does virality do for someone reputation

When are you legally allowed to film and publish someone in South Africa

4 October 2020 10:31 PM

Guest: Kevin Hoole, Attorney at Michaelsons

Host: Ismail Lagardien 

Topics: When are you legally allowed to film and publish someone in South Africa

Biden vows to unite America. Here are 8 items on his busy political agenda

Politics World

City of Cape Town agrees to send Kataza home to Slangkop

Local Politics

[IN MEMES] 'You're fired' - The internet reacts to Trump's US election defeat

Politics

Mpumalanga Education Dept satisfied with week 1 of matric exams

8 November 2020 6:49 PM

Trump joins two other former US leaders as one-term president

8 November 2020 5:47 PM

DA condemns 'economic terrorism' by MKMVA evicting foreign shop owners in DBN

8 November 2020 5:08 PM

