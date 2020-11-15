Following a plant-based diet

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Property: What you want to consider before buying a property through a trust
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lara Colananni - Specialist Conveyancing Attorney at Guthrie Colannani Attorneys
Today at 05:10
Explainer: What SA needs to extradite the Bushiris
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ulrich Roux
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Councillor and residents want to develop open piece of city-owned land
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ursula Ostuni - permaculturalist and Tufco member (Table View Urban Farming Company)
Dr Joy Solomon - Ward Councillor - Table view at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Want to get off the grid? Think twice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ralph Berold
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: How to get Bushiri back to SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gary Eisenberg - Immigration Attorney & Founder at Eisenberg & Associates
Today at 07:20
Will the City of Cape Town be willing to engage with leadership of Covid-19 informal settlement?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
400 SABC jobs in the balance
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Plaatjes - COO of SABC
Today at 08:21
INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 18:39
Vodacom's results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:49
Astral Foods results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Tim Harford. How to make the world add up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dorah Sithole
Latest Local
Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks. 15 November 2020 2:57 PM
UbuntuCare provides 500k free masks, employment for 250 seamstresses The public-private partnership is aimed primarily at empowering women in vulnerable communities, says UbuntuCare's Fiona Hadley. 15 November 2020 2:00 PM
Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country Shepherd Bushiri posted a statement on his Twitter page that he has gone to Malawi saying he fears for their safety. 14 November 2020 11:56 AM
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban. 14 November 2020 10:16 AM
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections. 14 November 2020 8:30 AM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.... 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Podcasts

CapeTalk ICYMI
Following a plant-based diet

Following a plant-based diet

15 November 2020 9:41 PM

Guests: Nathalie Mat, Dietician

Host: Amy MacIver, 

Topics: Following a plant-based diet


I want to make the change but what will I eat?

15 November 2020 10:22 PM

Guest:  Sue Gajathar, Vegan Chef 

Host: Amy MacIver, 

Topic: I want to make the change but what will I eat?

The Ethical reason to go vegan

15 November 2020 10:12 PM

Guest: Brett Thompson, Co-founder of the Credence Institute 

Host: Amy MacIver,  

Topic: The Ethical reason to go vegan

Landscape of motor vehicles accidents

8 November 2020 10:27 PM

Experienced forensic accident investigator Craig Proctor Parker, whose founded and runs the KZN-based company Accident Specialist, recently published a report based on his analysis of more than 650 accident scenes between 2009 and 2016 - revealing what kinds of vehicles involved in most of those awful crashes, what the main causes were, and most importantly, what he thinks should be done to curb the carnage.
Guest: Craig Proctor Parker, Forensic Accident Investigator 
Host: Wendy Knowler, 
Topic: Landscape of motor vehicles accidents

Debt

8 November 2020 10:22 PM

Credit bureau TransUnion issued a report in July on the financial impact of Covid-19 on consumers, showing that 77% of consumers had been hit, following 84% in June. By August, 21% of those surveyed reported losing their jobs as a result of the pandemic, compared with 10% in April. Nearly nine out of 10 of them said they were concerned about their ability to pay loans and bills.

Guest: Trudie Broekman, Consumer Lawyer - Trudie Broekman Attorney

Host: Wendy Knowler, 

Topic: Debt

Vegetarianism and Veganism

8 November 2020 9:55 PM

The plant-based movement is growing locally and internationally, - a growing number of consumers have made the switch to a vegetarian or vegan eating plan. The popularity of veganism has exploded worldwide, so much so that 2019 was declared the Year of the Vegan by the Economist. According to Google Trends data, South Africa is among the top 30 countries worldwide where veganism was most popular over the past 12 months. And SA is the only African country with a sizable vegan following.

Guests: Gaby Jackson, Registered Dietitian and Regulatory Consultant at FACTS and Hesrie van Heerden - Food scientist at FACTS

Host: Wendy Knowler, 

Topics: Vegetarianism and Veganism

Understanding how video games are made

25 October 2020 10:33 PM

Guest: Sean Goncalves, Video Game Designer

Host: Amy MacIver

Topic: Understanding how video games are made

Dealing with your child’s video game addiction

25 October 2020 10:31 PM

Guest: Josh Ramsey, Co-founder - Be in Touch

Host: Amy MacIver, 

Topics: Dealing with your child’s video game addiction

Male breast cancer survivor

18 October 2020 10:35 PM

Topic: Male breast cancer survivor

Guest: Ismail-Ian William Fife, CEO: Can-Sir

Host: Nicola Bruns

In conversation with The Sea Point Balcony Singer - Danielle Bitton

18 October 2020 10:30 PM

In conversation with The Sea Point Balcony Singer - Danielle Bitton

Guest: Danielle Bitto, International musician & breast cancer survivor 

Host: Nicola Bruns

