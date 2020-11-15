I want to make the change but what will I eat?

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Property: What you want to consider before buying a property through a trust
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Lara Colananni - Specialist Conveyancing Attorney at Guthrie Colannani Attorneys
125
Today at 05:10
Explainer: What SA needs to extradite the Bushiris
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ulrich Roux
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Councillor and residents want to develop open piece of city-owned land
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ursula Ostuni - permaculturalist and Tufco member (Table View Urban Farming Company)
Dr Joy Solomon - Ward Councillor - Table view at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 06:40
Moolah Monday: Want to get off the grid? Think twice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ralph Berold
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: How to get Bushiri back to SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gary Eisenberg - Immigration Attorney & Founder at Eisenberg & Associates
125
Today at 07:20
Will the City of Cape Town be willing to engage with leadership of Covid-19 informal settlement?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 08:07
400 SABC jobs in the balance
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ian Plaatjes - COO of SABC
125
Today at 08:21
INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
125
Today at 18:39
Vodacom's results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
125
Today at 18:49
Astral Foods results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
125
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Tim Harford. How to make the world add up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
125
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dorah Sithole
125
