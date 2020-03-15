Illegal operating taverns and shebeens

Guest: Lefa Mapilo | Secretary at Western Cape Liquor Traders Organisation
Movie under review: EmmaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape GovernmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Neil Manthorp | Cricket Correspondent at MWP MediaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Musician Michael Bester studied jazz guitar at UCT and completed a Master of
Contemporary Performance at Berklee College of Music in 2017.
Guest: Eva Gilliam | Festival Director at Mama City Improv FestLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kerry Mauchline | Spokesperson for Western Cape Education MEC Debbie SchäferLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hein Wagner | Founder at Hein Wagner Academy for the Visually ImpairedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hendrik Verwoed | F1 CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rike Sitas | Researcher at the African Centre for CitiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Oliver Hermanus | Film director and writerLISTEN TO PODCAST