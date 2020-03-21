Methodist Church seeks court order to remove refugees

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
#Covid19: Help support smallscale farmers while providing food to needy families New initiative 'Food Flow' offers a chance to kill two birds with one stone as restaurant orders wane due to restrictions. 21 March 2020 4:08 PM
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country... 20 March 2020 3:10 PM
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulat... 20 March 2020 1:34 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) halted all international operations and will only operate on its regional... 20 March 2020 5:41 PM
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home What’s on your bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home. 20 March 2020 4:19 PM
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that 20 March 2020 10:49 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time. 20 March 2020 10:31 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
Methodist Church seeks court order to remove refugees

Methodist Church seeks court order to remove refugees

Africa spoke to Aline Bukuru who is the leader of the Inside Group of refugees at the Central Methodist Mission.



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Car Talk: We look at Kia Seltos

21 March 2020 10:11 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.com

Reflections on Human Right's Day

21 March 2020 9:39 AM

Africa in conversation with the Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission, Prof Bongani Majola.

Weekend sports: Will the Premier Soccer League resume?

21 March 2020 9:13 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

What may happen once Covid-19 spreads in informal settlements?

21 March 2020 8:27 AM

Africa spoke to Dr. Jody Boffa who is an epidemiologist and Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health at the University of KwaZulu- Natal.

Flu vaccinations and coronavirus

21 March 2020 7:04 AM

Guest: Prof Wolfgang Preiser | Professor and Head at Division of Medical Virology, Department of Pathology, Faculty of Medicine & Health Sciences Stellenbosch University

The Movies with Gayle Edmunds

15 March 2020 10:01 AM

Movie under review: Emma

Western Cape Premier on steps to contain coronavirus

15 March 2020 9:33 AM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Weekend sports: Over-50s Cricket World Cup

15 March 2020 9:15 AM

Guest: Neil Manthorp | Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media

What's on in Cape town today: Michael Bester Quartet in Gugs

15 March 2020 8:19 AM

Musician Michael Bester studied jazz guitar at UCT and completed a Master of
Contemporary Performance at Berklee College of Music in 2017.

Family dispels rumours of Sol Kerzner's death, but hotel tycoon 'gravely ill'
21 March 2020 4:41 PM

21 March 2020 4:41 PM

Man (30) becomes Zimbabwe's 2nd confirmed coronavirus case
21 March 2020 3:51 PM

21 March 2020 3:51 PM

UCT confirms 3rd case of coronavirus

21 March 2020 3:36 PM

