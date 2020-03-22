Camps Bay High School remembers their at-risk pupils

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Elderly and persons with disabilities to receive social grant payments early The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will pay pensioners and persons with disabilities early for the month of April. 22 March 2020 11:44 AM
#Covid19: Help support smallscale farmers while providing food to needy families New initiative 'Food Flow' offers a chance to kill two birds with one stone as restaurant orders wane due to restrictions. 21 March 2020 4:08 PM
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country... 20 March 2020 3:10 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) halted all international operations and will only operate on its regional... 20 March 2020 5:41 PM
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home What’s on your bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home. 20 March 2020 4:19 PM
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that 20 March 2020 10:49 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
Camps Bay High School remembers their at-risk pupils

Camps Bay High School remembers their at-risk pupils

Guest: Kirsten Mobsby | Head of Service at Camps Bay High School



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

In conversation with Gabi Motuba

22 March 2020 10:22 AM
Provincial government pulling all the stops to prevent the spread of coronavirus

22 March 2020 9:39 AM

The Deputy Director General of Economic Development and Tourism, Rashied Toefy, called in to chat about this.

UK Report with Gavin Grey

22 March 2020 9:26 AM

British train services are drastically
A 26-year-old Briton has become the first to be arrested for allegedly
breaking self-isolation rules in the UK.
Cafes, pubs, restaurants, nightclubs, theatres,
cinemas, gyms and leisure centres will all remain closed today after a UK
government ruling.
A man has proposed to his girlfriend in a supermarket chain called
ICELAND because their plans to go on holiday to the country were put on hold by
the pandemic.

The fate of Olympics 2020

22 March 2020 9:12 AM

Guest: Ockert De Villiers | Freelance Sports Journalist

Urgent vaccine trial to fight coronavirus

22 March 2020 8:38 AM

Guest: Prof. Helen Ress | Head of Wits Reproductive Health Institute and the Chair of WHO Immunisation Advisory.

You can expect your SASSA grant a little earlier

22 March 2020 7:40 AM

Guest: Henry De Grass | General Manager of Grants Administration
at South African Social Security Agency

Should we know where confirmed Covid-19 cases reside?

22 March 2020 7:24 AM

Guest: Prof David Benatar | Director at Bioethics Centre at the Faculty of Health Sciences, UCT.

Car Talk: We look at Kia Seltos

21 March 2020 10:11 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.com

Reflections on Human Right's Day

21 March 2020 9:39 AM

Africa in conversation with the Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission, Prof Bongani Majola.

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 240, first case in Eastern Cape

Local

Refugees in CBD church 'trying to maintain hygiene' amid coronavirus threat

Local

MTN slashes data prices

Local

EWN Highlights

UJ pays tribute to late hotelier Sol Kerzner

22 March 2020 12:36 PM

SA communities with water troubles to be prioritised, says ministry

22 March 2020 12:32 PM

CT refugees instructed to vacate sidewalks, locals told to stay home

22 March 2020 12:01 PM

