Provincial government pulling all the stops to prevent the spread of coronavirus

The Deputy Director General of Economic Development and Tourism, Rashied Toefy, called in to chat about this.
British train services are drastically
A 26-year-old Briton has become the first to be arrested for allegedly
breaking self-isolation rules in the UK.
Cafes, pubs, restaurants, nightclubs, theatres,
cinemas, gyms and leisure centres will all remain closed today after a UK
government ruling.
A man has proposed to his girlfriend in a supermarket chain called
ICELAND because their plans to go on holiday to the country were put on hold by
the pandemic.
Guest: Ockert De Villiers | Freelance Sports JournalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Helen Ress | Head of Wits Reproductive Health Institute and the Chair of WHO Immunisation Advisory.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Henry De Grass | General Manager of Grants Administration
at South African Social Security Agency
Guest: Prof David Benatar | Director at Bioethics Centre at the Faculty of Health Sciences, UCT.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kirsten Mobsby | Head of Service at Camps Bay High SchoolLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.comLISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa in conversation with the Chairperson of the South African Human Rights Commission, Prof Bongani Majola.LISTEN TO PODCAST