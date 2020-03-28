Lack of personal protective equipment for front-line healthcare workers

British train services are drastically

A 26-year-old Briton has become the first to be arrested for allegedly

breaking self-isolation rules in the UK.

Cafes, pubs, restaurants, nightclubs, theatres,

cinemas, gyms and leisure centres will all remain closed today after a UK

government ruling.

A man has proposed to his girlfriend in a supermarket chain called

ICELAND because their plans to go on holiday to the country were put on hold by

the pandemic.

