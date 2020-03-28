Lack of personal protective equipment for front-line healthcare workers

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids Children in SA are still technically on school holiday. Homeschool expert Wendy Young shares advice on how parents should use this... 27 March 2020 4:37 PM
Service delivery will not be disrupted by lockdown, says Cape Town mayor Cape Town mayor Dan Plato says municipal services will continue during the 21-day lockdown. 27 March 2020 1:45 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater. 26 March 2020 9:16 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
David Scott of The Kiffness is lank bored. Awesomeness ensues... Anxious? Of course, you are! Let David Scott, an all-round legend of a guy, soothe your nerves with his abundance of creativity... 25 March 2020 11:40 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
Lack of personal protective equipment for front-line healthcare workers

Lack of personal protective equipment for front-line healthcare workers

Guest: Dr. Angelique Coetzee |Chairperson at the South Africa Medical Association (SAMA)



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Compliance and arrests made on day one of lockdown

28 March 2020 10:04 AM

Guest: JP Smith |  Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape
Town

Using emojis as evidence in court

28 March 2020 9:48 AM

Guest: Zakeera Docrat | Postdoctoral research fellow (Forensic Linguistics/ Language and Law) at Rhodes University.

Tennis SA extends tournament postponement

28 March 2020 9:06 AM

Guest: Richard Glover | CEO at Tennis SA

The criminal charges you face for not complying to lockdown regulations

28 March 2020 7:42 AM

Guest: William Booth | Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys

Food safety concerns when stockpiling and mass cooking

28 March 2020 7:13 AM

Guest: Prof Lucia Anelich | Owner at Anelich Consulting Food Safety Solutions.

In conversation with Gabi Motuba

22 March 2020 10:22 AM
Provincial government pulling all the stops to prevent the spread of coronavirus

22 March 2020 9:39 AM

The Deputy Director General of Economic Development and Tourism, Rashied Toefy, called in to chat about this.

UK Report with Gavin Grey

22 March 2020 9:26 AM

British train services are drastically
A 26-year-old Briton has become the first to be arrested for allegedly
breaking self-isolation rules in the UK.
Cafes, pubs, restaurants, nightclubs, theatres,
cinemas, gyms and leisure centres will all remain closed today after a UK
government ruling.
A man has proposed to his girlfriend in a supermarket chain called
ICELAND because their plans to go on holiday to the country were put on hold by
the pandemic.

The fate of Olympics 2020

22 March 2020 9:12 AM

Guest: Ockert De Villiers | Freelance Sports Journalist

'SANDF organising to fetch masks in China for SA medical personnel'

Local

Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk

Business Local

[LATEST] SA has one Covid-19 death in the Western Cape, clarifies Health Dept

Local

COVID-19: One person arrested, R3k worth of cigarettes confiscated in JHB CBD

28 March 2020 3:47 PM

Nzimande warns students not to treat COVID-19 lockdown as a holiday

28 March 2020 3:28 PM

Health Dept ‘aware’ of significant backlog in processing COVID-19 tests

28 March 2020 2:32 PM

