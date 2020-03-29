How prepared is SANDF to assist in a 21-day lockdown?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1187, Wuhan evacuees ready to go home The Health Minister said on Saturday that the SA citizens quarantined in Limpopo have all tested negative for a second time. 28 March 2020 8:50 PM
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
Moody's drops SA's credit rating to junk The ratings agency cited weak growth and a decline in fiscal strength as its main reasons for the downgrade. 28 March 2020 8:42 AM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater. 26 March 2020 9:16 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
How prepared is SANDF to assist in a 21-day lockdown?

How prepared is SANDF to assist in a 21-day lockdown?

Guest: Prof Lindy Heinecken | Military Sociologist and Head of Department at Sociology and Social Anthropology Department Stellenbosch University



Car Talk: Reviewing the BMW M340i

29 March 2020 10:08 AM

Guest: Phuti Mpyane | Senior Journalist at Business Day Motoring

To watch at home with Gayle Edmunds:

29 March 2020 9:45 AM

Today's movies are:
Trapped, (Iceland)
La Mante, (France)
Rake (Australia)
Dark (Germany)

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

29 March 2020 9:38 AM

Latest on the coronavirus in the UK
Virgin Atlantic to ask the government for a bailout
Switzerland uses famous mountain Matterhorn protect messages around coronavirus

Weekend sport: Jake White takes over as Director of Rugby at Blue Bulls

29 March 2020 9:13 AM

Guest: Sibusiso Mjikeliso | Host of SportLive podcast

Sinethemba Matomela responds to plans to dedensify Du Noon

29 March 2020 8:50 AM

Sinethemba Matomela is one of the community leaders in the area.

Dedensification of Du Noon and Kosovo

29 March 2020 8:40 AM

Guest: Tertius Simmers | Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements

Lockdown rules in your sectional title

29 March 2020 8:20 AM

Guest: Auren Freitas dos Santos | Community Schemes Specialist Attorney at Paddocks

A one size fits all covid-19 approach may be lethal

29 March 2020 7:34 AM

Guest: Prof Alex Broadbent | Director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and
Professor of Philosophy at the University of Johannesburg.

Compliance and arrests made on day one of lockdown

28 March 2020 10:04 AM

Guest: JP Smith |  Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape
Town

Khayelitsha becomes first township to confirm COVID-19 case

Local

'SANDF organising to fetch masks in China for SA medical personnel'

Local

WATCH: 'Wellmeaning racist' hygiene lesson for workers causes outrage on Twitter

Local

Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof

Opinion Local

SA received limited stock of flu vaccines: Health Department

29 March 2020 5:26 PM

Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof

29 March 2020 5:09 PM

China defends against incoming second wave of coronavirus

29 March 2020 4:37 PM

