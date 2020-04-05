UK Report with Gavin Grey

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 14:00
Latest Local
'No amount of provocation by community should result in law enforcement abuse' Reverend Chris Nissen says more civil society monitoring is needed to keep the volatile lockdown situation in check. 4 April 2020 3:10 PM
Gen. Viljoen 'demobilised conservative resistance to transition' - Ramaphosa FF Plus founder and former defence force chief General Constand Viljoen died on Friday at the age of 86. 4 April 2020 12:20 PM
Internet speeds should normalise: Repairs to 2nd undersea cable completed Post-recovery checks have been done and Wacs is back in operation. 4 April 2020 11:49 AM
FES court application will force govt to respond to abuses by police, SANDF Legal journo Karyn Maughan gives an update on the application by civil organisation, the Fair and Equitable Society. 2 April 2020 5:40 PM
'100% occupancy risks lives of people over money and we support 70%' - Santaco National Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa insists it never supported the 100% passenger occupancy of minibus taxis. 2 April 2020 1:22 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
Govt can as of Thursday use phone data to trace users to slow spread of Covid-19 "The data will be de-identified after Covid-19," says Ahmore Burger-Smidt (Werksmans Attorneys). "Until then, is it secure?" 3 April 2020 2:12 PM
South Africa's economy to shrink by 23.5% in 2Q/2020 – Absa forecast Africa's most developed economy is heading for a very cold economic winter, says Absa Senior Economist Peter Worthington. 3 April 2020 9:17 AM
'If you still have a job, get rid of your debt as fast as you can' Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has advice on how to survive – or even thrive – amidst the Covid-19 outbreak. 2 April 2020 8:04 PM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
China uses drones to disinfect public spaces – should we do the same? Should South Africa relax rules against aerial spraying of chemicals in the same way the Chinese have? 3 April 2020 1:03 PM
Take your fam on a virtual game drive in Kruger during #21DayLockdown Get the whole family together check out this amazing game drive on WildEarth. 3 April 2020 11:25 AM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
We are in limbo - SA woman stuck in Bali South African businesswoman and mother of four, Dr Mariheca Otto, has been stuck in Bali since March. 3 April 2020 2:51 PM
Philippine President orders military to kill lockdown violators on the spot "My orders to the police and military... shoot them dead. Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you." 3 April 2020 10:36 AM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator Oscar van Heerden on the reasons he believes South Africa should not turn to the IMF for a general loan amid Covid-19 crisis. 5 April 2020 10:49 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
UK Report with Gavin Grey

UK Report with Gavin Grey

Two French doctors have been accused of racism after a TV debate
The US has been accused of redirecting 200,000 Germany-bound masks for its
own use,
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the country is "close to passing the peak of infections"
UK PM’s pregnant fiancé tests positive for coronavirus.
A five-year-old child with underlying health conditions is among the latest
coronavirus victims in the UK.



Watching movies at home with Gayle Edmunds

5 April 2020 9:49 AM

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker
The Bonfire of Destiny
Charité at war
The Crown
Unbelievable

Board games still a popular choice for family entertainment

5 April 2020 9:11 AM

Guest: Chris Legg | Owner at Wizards World

Golden Arrow Bus Service and Numsa

5 April 2020 8:45 AM

Guest: Vuyo Lufele | Western Cape Regional Secretary at Numsa

An IMF loan is a generational debt trap

5 April 2020 8:14 AM

Guest: Oscar Van Heerden | International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator

The pitfalls of de-densifying informal settlements

5 April 2020 7:38 AM

Guest: Sheldon Magardie | Advocate and Director of the Constitutional Litigation Unit at Legal Resources Centre

Lead SA: South Africa CAN work together

5 April 2020 7:14 AM

Guest: Pamela Silwana | Administrator at Gugulethu CAN

Lockdown relief, revisiting the basic income grant

4 April 2020 9:52 AM

Guest: Mark Swilling | Professor of Sustainable Development at Stellenbosch University

Weekend sports: Taking a look at E-sports

4 April 2020 9:19 AM

Guest: Barry "Anthrax" Louzada | Owner of Mettlestate 

Mettlestate is a premium esports authority in South Africa aiming to cultivate
more interest in the competitive gaming industry as well as compliment the
casual video gaming scene.

Field workers being sent out to screen for COVID-19 symptoms

4 April 2020 8:48 AM

Guest: Dr. Nomafrench Mbombo | MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government

Don't fall into an IMF debt trap Tito Mboweni! - political commentator

Business Opinion Politics

Mass screening for Covid-19 starts in WC on Monday - how exactly will it work?

Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA jump to 1585, 9 deaths confirmed

Local

Netball SA President Cecilia Molokwane recovers from COVID-19

5 April 2020 10:42 AM

5 April 2020 10:42 AM

Man (23) arrested for mocking govt lockdown efforts on social media

5 April 2020 10:37 AM

5 April 2020 10:37 AM

Lockdown: Calm restored in Hillbrow, police maintain strong presence

5 April 2020 9:21 AM

5 April 2020 9:21 AM

