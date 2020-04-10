Gugulethu's response to the national lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19 President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on society’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. 9 April 2020 7:55 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Will Cyril Ramaphosa extend the current 21-day lockdown? The coronavirus isn't going anywhere, and the chances are neither are we, says News 24 editor Adriaan Basson. 9 April 2020 5:57 PM
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes' A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown. 9 April 2020 9:21 AM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos. 9 April 2020 7:44 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
Gugulethu's response to the national lockdown

Gugulethu's response to the national lockdown

Africa speaks to the Consultant in Organisation Strategy and Development in Gugulethu, Jeff Mamputa.



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Bishop Lavis' response to the national lockdown

10 April 2020 7:35 AM

Africa speaks to the Co-ordinator for Civic Activism at Bishop Lavis.

Watching movies at home with Gayle Edmunds

5 April 2020 9:49 AM

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker
The Bonfire of Destiny
Charité at war
The Crown
Unbelievable

UK Report with Gavin Grey

5 April 2020 9:32 AM

Two French doctors have been accused of racism after a TV debate
The US has been accused of redirecting 200,000 Germany-bound masks for its
own use,
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the country is "close to passing the peak of infections"
UK PM’s pregnant fiancé tests positive for coronavirus.
A five-year-old child with underlying health conditions is among the latest
coronavirus victims in the UK.

Board games still a popular choice for family entertainment

5 April 2020 9:11 AM

Guest: Chris Legg | Owner at Wizards World

Golden Arrow Bus Service and Numsa

5 April 2020 8:45 AM

Guest: Vuyo Lufele | Western Cape Regional Secretary at Numsa

An IMF loan is a generational debt trap

5 April 2020 8:14 AM

Guest: Oscar Van Heerden | International Relations Scholar and Political Commentator

The pitfalls of de-densifying informal settlements

5 April 2020 7:38 AM

Guest: Sheldon Magardie | Advocate and Director of the Constitutional Litigation Unit at Legal Resources Centre

Lead SA: South Africa CAN work together

5 April 2020 7:14 AM

Guest: Pamela Silwana | Administrator at Gugulethu CAN

Lockdown relief, revisiting the basic income grant

4 April 2020 9:52 AM

Guest: Mark Swilling | Professor of Sustainable Development at Stellenbosch University

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks

Local

[WATCH] 'Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly'

Local

Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer survives attempted hit at home

Local

EWN Highlights

FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa’s COVID-19 update

9 April 2020 8:54 PM

Fears COVID-19 may have spread to many at Durban hospital

9 April 2020 7:54 PM

Mabuyane concerned by number of COVID-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay

9 April 2020 7:37 PM

