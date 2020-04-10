World View with Adam Gilchrist

Guest: Adam Gilchrist | UK Correspondent
JJ Cornish is EWN Africa Correspondent.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alan Winde | Premier of the Western CapeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Dennis Chopera | Programme Executive Manager for the Sub-Saharan African Network TB/HIV Research Excellence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to the CEO of Business Unity South Africa, Cas Coovadia.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to a freelance facilitator in psycho-social work in Khayelitsha Thandikhaya Ezra Ncosani.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to the Consultant in Organisation Strategy and Development in Gugulethu, Jeff Mamputa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to the Co-ordinator for Civic Activism at Bishop Lavis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker
The Bonfire of Destiny
Charité at war
The Crown
Unbelievable
Two French doctors have been accused of racism after a TV debate
The US has been accused of redirecting 200,000 Germany-bound masks for its
own use,
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says the country is "close to passing the peak of infections"
UK PM’s pregnant fiancé tests positive for coronavirus.
A five-year-old child with underlying health conditions is among the latest
coronavirus victims in the UK.