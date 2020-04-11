School holidays may be scrapped to salvage 2020 academic year

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 2000, with 24 deaths confirmed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday afternoon that the number of Covid-19 infections in the country stands at 2003. 10 April 2020 3:21 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks We all want it to be over but our immediate priority must be saving the lives of our fellow South Africans, says President Ramapho... 9 April 2020 8:25 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19 President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on society's ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. 9 April 2020 7:55 PM
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes' A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown. 9 April 2020 9:21 AM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
''Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot's Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers' needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
School holidays may be scrapped to salvage 2020 academic year

School holidays may be scrapped to salvage 2020 academic year

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga | Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Car Talk: The Impact of COVID-19 on car sales

11 April 2020 10:05 AM

Guest: George Mienie | The CEO fo AutoTrader

WC school feeding scheme defeats attempts to curb COVID- 19

11 April 2020 9:33 AM

Guest: Jonavin Rustin | Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)

Weekend sports: Final decision on Comrades Marathon to be made on April 17

11 April 2020 9:21 AM

Guest: Mike Finch | Editor at Runner's World

Hospersa calls members to refuse work if without PPE

11 April 2020 8:06 AM

Guest: Dr. Keith Cloete | Head of the Health Department for the Western Cape government

A study on the impact of COVID-19 on small business

11 April 2020 7:38 AM

Guest: Zaakir Essa | Honours Student in Economics and board member at Phaphama

The Africa Report with JJ Cornish

10 April 2020 10:09 AM

JJ Cornish is EWN Africa Correspondent.

World View with Adam Gilchrist

10 April 2020 9:18 AM

Guest: Adam Gilchrist | UK Correspondent

Premier Alan Winde on the extension of the lockdown

10 April 2020 9:03 AM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier of the Western Cape

Lessons learnt from TB/HIV applied to the COVID-19

10 April 2020 8:19 AM

Guest: Dr. Dennis Chopera | Programme Executive Manager for the Sub-Saharan African Network TB/HIV Research Excellence.

Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year

Local

Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier

Local Business

'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info'

Local Politics

Traffic officials hold no bars against offenders this Easter weekend
11 April 2020 10:18 AM

11 April 2020 10:18 AM

Education Dept wants stationery made essential items during COVID-19 lockdown
11 April 2020 9:45 AM

11 April 2020 9:45 AM

Non-essential businesses: Are the coronavirus lockdown regulations sustainable?
11 April 2020 8:45 AM

11 April 2020 8:45 AM

