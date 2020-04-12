Weekend sports: Ballet, dance moves to keep rugby players fit

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Latest Local
Somizi apologises for 'bad joke' about lockdown extension, Mbalula lays charge Somizi Mhlongo 'revealed' ahead of the official announcement that lockdown would be extended, alleging he got info from minister. 10 April 2020 4:38 PM
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations. 10 April 2020 11:12 AM
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes' A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown. 9 April 2020 9:21 AM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
Weekend sports: Ballet, dance moves to keep rugby players fit

Weekend sports: Ballet, dance moves to keep rugby players fit

Guest: Jocelyn Solomons | PhD Candidate in Sport Science at Stellenbosch University



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Watching movies at home with Gayle Edmunds

12 April 2020 9:45 AM

BIG
The Addams Family
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Wallace & Gromit The Curse of The Were-Rabbit
Matilda

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

12 April 2020 9:31 AM

Latest on coronavirus in the UK
EU finally puts together a rescue deal for the hardest-hit countries, and more.

City removes 'illegal' occupants of land in Makhaza, Khayelitsha

12 April 2020 8:43 AM

Guests
Axolile Notywala | General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition
Malusi Booi | Mayco Member for Human Settlements in the City of Cape Town

Consequences for spreading fake news on WhatsApp

12 April 2020 8:08 AM

Guest: Emma Sadleir | Social media law expert

The role of faith based organisations during a pandemic

12 April 2020 7:36 AM

Guest: Dr. Selina Palm | Senior Researcher at Unit for Religion and Development Research, Stellenbosch University.

Lead SA: Medical Plant Africa supplies medical products to both public and private health sector

12 April 2020 7:08 AM

Guest: Jerry Chen | Managing Director at Medical Plant Africa

Car Talk: The Impact of COVID-19 on car sales

11 April 2020 10:05 AM

Guest: George Mienie | The CEO fo AutoTrader

WC school feeding scheme defeats attempts to curb COVID- 19

11 April 2020 9:33 AM

Guest: Jonavin Rustin | Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)

Weekend sports: Final decision on Comrades Marathon to be made on April 17

11 April 2020 9:21 AM

Guest: Mike Finch | Editor at Runner's World

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases at 2028, with 25 deaths confirmed

Local

Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier

Local Business

Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year

Local

Siya Kolisi's foundation donates 1000 masks for 'superstar' moms of prem babies

Local

EWN Highlights

Police probe murder of officer responding to domestic violence in Paulshof

12 April 2020 9:24 AM

COVID-19: Pope Francis calls on the world not to fear

12 April 2020 8:14 AM

COVID-19 cases in WC increase to 567

12 April 2020 7:46 AM

