Profile interview: Frontline health care workers

Streaming issues? Report here
jazz-sessions-on-capetalkpng jazz-sessions-on-capetalkpng
Jazz Sessions on CapeTalk Classics
17:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:45
Gauteng Liquor Forum threatens to go to court if ban on sale of alcohol is not lifted
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thabo Modise - Spokesperson at Gauteng Liquor Forum
Today at 22:05
Should parents be playing catch-up with their kids' school work?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gill Molteno - Director at Study for Success
Today at 22:30
What causes gut pain? Is anxiety to blame?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Jacques Badenhorst - specialist gastroenterologist at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
Jazz Sessions on CapeTalk Classics
17:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases at 2028, with 25 deaths confirmed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday that the number of Covid-19 infections in the country stands at 2028. 11 April 2020 8:15 PM
Sadtu: Resuming WC school feeding scheme a huge risk, MEC also risks dismissal Sadtu's Jonavin Rustin says the union has another, safer proposal to get food to needy families during lockdown. 11 April 2020 11:49 AM
Somizi apologises for 'bad joke' about lockdown extension, Mbalula lays charge Somizi Mhlongo 'revealed' ahead of the official announcement that lockdown would be extended, alleging he got info from minister. 10 April 2020 4:38 PM
View all Local
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations. 10 April 2020 11:12 AM
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
View all Politics
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown. 10 April 2020 12:48 PM
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde. 10 April 2020 10:14 AM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Profile interview: Frontline health care workers

Profile interview: Frontline health care workers

Africa speaks to Sister Vida Morris who has been a nurse for 40 years, 24 of which have been in Infection Prevent Control at Groote Schuur Hospital.



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Watching movies at home with Gayle Edmunds

12 April 2020 9:45 AM

BIG
The Addams Family
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Wallace & Gromit The Curse of The Were-Rabbit
Matilda

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

12 April 2020 9:31 AM

Latest on coronavirus in the UK
EU finally puts together a rescue deal for the hardest-hit countries, and more.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: Ballet, dance moves to keep rugby players fit

12 April 2020 9:09 AM

Guest: Jocelyn Solomons | PhD Candidate in Sport Science at Stellenbosch University

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City removes 'illegal' occupants of land in Makhaza, Khayelitsha

12 April 2020 8:43 AM

Guests
Axolile Notywala | General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition
Malusi Booi | Mayco Member for Human Settlements in the City of Cape Town

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consequences for spreading fake news on WhatsApp

12 April 2020 8:08 AM

Guest: Emma Sadleir | Social media law expert

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The role of faith based organisations during a pandemic

12 April 2020 7:36 AM

Guest: Dr. Selina Palm | Senior Researcher at Unit for Religion and Development Research, Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: Medical Plant Africa supplies medical products to both public and private health sector

12 April 2020 7:08 AM

Guest: Jerry Chen | Managing Director at Medical Plant Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: The Impact of COVID-19 on car sales

11 April 2020 10:05 AM

Guest: George Mienie | The CEO fo AutoTrader

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WC school feeding scheme defeats attempts to curb COVID- 19

11 April 2020 9:33 AM

Guest: Jonavin Rustin | Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown'

Local Politics

Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year

Local

Siya Kolisi's foundation donates 1000 masks for 'superstar' moms of prem babies

Local

EWN Highlights

UK PM Johnson says 'things could have gone either way' in virus struggle

12 April 2020 5:29 PM

SAA repatriation flight to land in CT tonight with 200 SA citizens

12 April 2020 4:19 PM

Govt’s support programmes for pupils during lockdown are 'adequate’ - Nect

12 April 2020 3:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA