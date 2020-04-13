The Africa Report with JJ Cornish

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
More than 600 motorists arrested over Easter weekend in WC Over 600 motorists have been arrested since the start of the weekend in the Western Cape, according to traffic officials. 13 April 2020 1:28 PM
Don't wear gloves out there, pleads infection control nurse on Covid frontline Africa Melane interviews Groote Schuur nursing sister Vida Morris, who specialises in infecton prevention and control. 12 April 2020 2:57 PM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
View all Local
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams under police investigation after lockdown lunch Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams apologised to the nation after contravening lockdown regulations. 10 April 2020 11:12 AM
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
View all Politics
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown. 10 April 2020 12:48 PM
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde. 10 April 2020 10:14 AM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
The Africa Report with JJ Cornish

The Africa Report with JJ Cornish

The great apes have gone into lockdown against COVID 10.
China responds to reports of Africans being evicted from hotels and apartments in Guangzhou.
Migrants rescued in the Mediterranean are put into quarantine.



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Covid-19 to peak in September but questions about data remain

13 April 2020 9:43 AM

Guests
Dr. Anban Pillay | Acting DG of the Department of Health
Dr. Sibongiseni Dhlomo | Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World View with Adam Gilchrist

13 April 2020 9:11 AM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Getting the school year back on track post pandemic

13 April 2020 8:39 AM

Africa speaks to Professor Mary Metcalfe who is a specialist in Education.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the plan going forward for informal settlements

13 April 2020 7:55 AM

Africa speaks to Western Cape MEC for  Human Settlements, Tertius Simmers.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa appoints Trevor Manuel COVID-19 AU envoy

13 April 2020 7:31 AM

Africa speaks to Trevor Manuel about his appointment.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the lockdown reduce consumption of tobacco goods?

13 April 2020 7:05 AM

Guest: Peter Ucko | CEO of the Tobacco, Alcohol, and Gambling advocacy action group (TAG).

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile interview: Frontline health care workers

12 April 2020 10:08 AM

Africa speaks to Sister Vida Morris who has been a nurse for 40 years, 24 of which have been in Infection Prevent Control at Groote Schuur Hospital.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Watching movies at home with Gayle Edmunds

12 April 2020 9:45 AM

BIG
The Addams Family
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Wallace & Gromit The Curse of The Were-Rabbit
Matilda

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

12 April 2020 9:31 AM

Latest on coronavirus in the UK
EU finally puts together a rescue deal for the hardest-hit countries, and more.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Scrapping school holidays only one option being considered to save academic year

Local

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases rise to 2173, no fresh deaths reported

Local

Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Gauteng police arrest 41 suspects connected to recent attacks on schools

13 April 2020 1:15 PM

Pope prays for lockdown victims of domestic abuse

13 April 2020 12:41 PM

Over 600 motorists arrested on WC roads over Easter weekend

13 April 2020 11:53 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA