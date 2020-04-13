The Africa Report with JJ Cornish

The great apes have gone into lockdown against COVID 10.
China responds to reports of Africans being evicted from hotels and apartments in Guangzhou.
Migrants rescued in the Mediterranean are put into quarantine.
Guests
Dr. Anban Pillay | Acting DG of the Department of Health
Dr. Sibongiseni Dhlomo | Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health
Africa speaks to Professor Mary Metcalfe who is a specialist in Education.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements, Tertius Simmers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Trevor Manuel about his appointment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Peter Ucko | CEO of the Tobacco, Alcohol, and Gambling advocacy action group (TAG).LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Sister Vida Morris who has been a nurse for 40 years, 24 of which have been in Infection Prevent Control at Groote Schuur Hospital.LISTEN TO PODCAST
BIG
The Addams Family
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Wallace & Gromit The Curse of The Were-Rabbit
Matilda
Latest on coronavirus in the UK
EU finally puts together a rescue deal for the hardest-hit countries, and more.