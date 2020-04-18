Health: South Africa showing a unique trajectory of the coronavirus infections

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Latest Local
Cigarette sale ban to be challenged in court The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association says it will be approaching the courts to have the ban on cigarette sales lifted. 18 April 2020 4:18 PM
Western Cape now has 743 confirmed Covid-19 cases The Western Cape has recorded 743 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Friday 17 April. The number of deaths has risen fro... 17 April 2020 7:01 PM
Civil society urges govt to top up child support grant for the next six months More than half a million South Africans have signed the petition for the government to urgently raise the child grant by R500. 17 April 2020 5:24 PM
Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula. 17 April 2020 1:14 PM
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19. 17 April 2020 11:47 AM
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund A donation of R21 will enable Pick n Pay to provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week, says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman. 17 April 2020 2:10 PM
[UPDATE] Pick n Pay store reopened after forced closure over Covid-19 compliance The Pick n Pay outlet, located in the Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain, was earlier closed for failing to meet Covid-19 s... 17 April 2020 12:21 PM
Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown Munroe allegedly disregarded provisions in the Disaster Management Act by ordering employees to go back to work. 17 April 2020 11:56 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 April 2020 6:21 PM
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown “Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy. 17 April 2020 1:17 PM
How Mandela stayed fit in his 2.1metre-squared Robben Island prison cell Former journalist Gavin Evans shares insights into how struggle icon Nelson Mandela adapted while incarcerated in a tiny prison ce... 17 April 2020 11:18 AM
[WATCH] Video of raccoon thoroughly washing hands goes viral Need another lesson in handwashing during the Covid-19 outbreak? An addition to the videos doing the rounds features an ultra- hyg... 18 April 2020 11:20 AM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
Health: South Africa showing a unique trajectory of the coronavirus infections

Health: South Africa showing a unique trajectory of the coronavirus infections

Guest: Prof Adrian Puren | Head of the Centre for HIV and STI's at National Institute for
Communicable Diseases (NICD).



Car Talk: Covid-19 - The South African auto Industry

18 April 2020 10:05 AM

Guest: Renai Moothilal | Executive Director at National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers

When your rent is due during lockdown...

18 April 2020 9:51 AM

Guest: Lionel Esterhuizen | Chairperson at Western Cape Rental Housing Tribunal

Weekend sports: New date for the Durban July

18 April 2020 9:06 AM

Guest: Graeme Hawkins | Marketing and Events Officer at Gold Circle

Phased-in resumption of school year

18 April 2020 8:42 AM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

Eight in 10 households income negatively impacted by Covid-19

18 April 2020 8:13 AM

Guest: Lee Naik | CEO at TransUnion Africa

Criminal activity or people acting out of sheer desperation?

18 April 2020 7:35 AM

Guest: Dr. Johan Burger | Senior Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

The Africa Report with JJ Cornish

13 April 2020 10:05 AM

The great apes have gone into lockdown against COVID 10.
China responds to reports of Africans being evicted from hotels and apartments in Guangzhou.
Migrants rescued in the Mediterranean are put into quarantine.

Covid-19 to peak in September but questions about data remain

13 April 2020 9:43 AM

Guests
Dr. Anban Pillay | Acting DG of the Department of Health
Dr. Sibongiseni Dhlomo | Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health

World View with Adam Gilchrist

13 April 2020 9:11 AM
'Phased-in resumption of school year workable, but stretching to July excessive'

Local

No relaxation of alcohol sale ban on the cards, confirms Ramaphosa

Business Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 death toll rises to 50 with 2783 infections

Local

Alexandra residents affected by blaze rebuild their homes

18 April 2020 3:37 PM

Lesotho concourt found Thabane acted irrationally in suspending parliament

18 April 2020 1:15 PM

Experimental virus drug remdesivir effective in monkey – study

18 April 2020 12:52 PM

