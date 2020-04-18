Eight in 10 households income negatively impacted by Covid-19

Guest: Lee Naik | CEO at TransUnion Africa
Guest: Renai Moothilal | Executive Director at National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers
Guest: Lionel Esterhuizen | Chairperson at Western Cape Rental Housing Tribunal
Guest: Graeme Hawkins | Marketing and Events Officer at Gold Circle
Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
Guest: Dr. Johan Burger | Senior Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Guest: Prof Adrian Puren | Head of the Centre for HIV and STI's at National Institute for
Communicable Diseases (NICD).
The great apes have gone into lockdown against COVID 10.
China responds to reports of Africans being evicted from hotels and apartments in Guangzhou.
Migrants rescued in the Mediterranean are put into quarantine.
Guests
Dr. Anban Pillay | Acting DG of the Department of Health
Dr. Sibongiseni Dhlomo | Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health