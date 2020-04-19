Lead SA: Rape kits donated to SAPS Woodstock

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-classicspng capetalk-classicspng
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 17:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:10
News focus: Effect of lockdown on rural communities.
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Pekeur - Co-founder at Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement
Today at 21:30
Lockdown is not designed to help the child with extra needs
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongekile Macupe - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 21:45
INCYMI: Consequences for spreading fake news on WhatsApp
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 22:10
Book brief: Brothers in war and peace : Abraham and Constand Viljoen and the birth of the new SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dennis Cruywagen - Robben Island Spokesperson at ...
Today at 22:30
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: Demand for wills increases in SA as Covid-19 spreads & divorces may spike too
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 22:45
Lockdown check-in: Phillip Owira
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Philip Owira
No Items to show
Up Next: Jazz Sessions on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 17:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cigarette sale ban to be challenged in court The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association says it will be approaching the courts to have the ban on cigarette sales lifted. 18 April 2020 4:18 PM
Eight out of ten households' income already hard-hit by lockdown - survey A survey by credit reporting agency TransUnion also finds that one out of ten respondents have lost their jobs due to Covid-19. 18 April 2020 1:58 PM
Western Cape now has 743 confirmed Covid-19 cases The Western Cape has recorded 743 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Friday 17 April. The number of deaths has risen fro... 17 April 2020 7:01 PM
View all Local
Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula. 17 April 2020 1:14 PM
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19. 17 April 2020 11:47 AM
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund A donation of R21 will enable Pick n Pay to provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week, says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman. 17 April 2020 2:10 PM
[UPDATE] Pick n Pay store reopened after forced closure over Covid-19 compliance The Pick n Pay outlet, located in the Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain, was earlier closed for failing to meet Covid-19 s... 17 April 2020 12:21 PM
Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown Munroe allegedly disregarded provisions in the Disaster Management Act by ordering employees to go back to work. 17 April 2020 11:56 AM
View all Business
Letshego Zulu shares wellness tips on how to survive the lockdown Author and Biokineticist Letshego Zulu shares wellness tips on how to survive the lockdown 18 April 2020 9:52 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 17 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 17 April 2020 6:21 PM
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won’t be denied by the lockdown “Thirsty” people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy. 17 April 2020 1:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Meet the real life DCI who inspired TV series Prime Suspect Dedicated police officer Jackie Malton was the inspiration behind the character of DCI Jane Tennison played by Dame Helen Mirren. 17 April 2020 9:44 AM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa
arrow_forward
Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Lead SA: Rape kits donated to SAPS Woodstock

Lead SA: Rape kits donated to SAPS Woodstock

Guest: Heather Kirkwood | Consulting Counselling Psychologist



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Music Feature : In conversation with musician Mark Roth

19 April 2020 10:10 AM

Mark Roth is one of the executive producers in the project Sabela: Respond to Your Call.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movies: Cannes Film Festival postponed

19 April 2020 9:50 AM

Africa speaks to movie critic Gayle Edmunds.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

19 April 2020 9:41 AM

Anger from British clinicians as the UK government advises them to reuse
gowns
The EU plans to help block foreign takeovers of European companies struggling
with the virus downturn.
A German zoo says it’s so short of cash it might have to feed some of the
animals to others to make ends meet.
A 99-year-old British army veteran who has raised more than £22m to help the NHS in the fight against Covid-19 has vowed to keep going even though he
has smashed his original £1,000 target.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gary Kirstein invests in 300 CoachED licences around the country

19 April 2020 9:11 AM

Guest: Gary Kirsten |  Founder at Gary Kirsten Foundation

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedlac's meeting with the President

19 April 2020 8:43 AM

Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATU

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Three key drivers of good messaging in a time of crisis

19 April 2020 7:33 AM

Guest: Marina Joubert | Science Communication Researcher at Stellenbosch University

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Covid-19 - The South African auto Industry

18 April 2020 10:05 AM

Guest: Renai Moothilal | Executive Director at National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

When your rent is due during lockdown...

18 April 2020 9:51 AM

Guest: Lionel Esterhuizen | Chairperson at Western Cape Rental Housing Tribunal

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: New date for the Durban July

18 April 2020 9:06 AM

Guest: Graeme Hawkins | Marketing and Events Officer at Gold Circle

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 3000, with 52 confirmed deaths

Local

Jacob Zuma appoints new lawyer as he prepares for corruption trial

Politics Local

'Phased-in resumption of school year workable, but stretching to July excessive'

Local

EWN Highlights

Maile, Makhubo call off meeting with disgruntled Lawley residents

19 April 2020 4:17 PM

Parliament puts NHI Bill on hold amid COVID-19 pandemic

19 April 2020 3:38 PM

Sisulu visits Empolweni residents, calls for adherence to social distancing

19 April 2020 2:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA