UK Report with Gavin Grey

Anger from British clinicians as the UK government advises them to reuse
gowns
The EU plans to help block foreign takeovers of European companies struggling
with the virus downturn.
A German zoo says it’s so short of cash it might have to feed some of the
animals to others to make ends meet.
A 99-year-old British army veteran who has raised more than £22m to help the NHS in the fight against Covid-19 has vowed to keep going even though he
has smashed his original £1,000 target.
Mark Roth is one of the executive producers in the project Sabela: Respond to Your Call.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to movie critic Gayle Edmunds.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary Kirsten | Founder at Gary Kirsten FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Matthew Parks | Parliamentary Coordinator at COSATULISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marina Joubert | Science Communication Researcher at Stellenbosch UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Heather Kirkwood | Consulting Counselling PsychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Renai Moothilal | Executive Director at National Association of Automotive Component and Allied ManufacturersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lionel Esterhuizen | Chairperson at Western Cape Rental Housing TribunalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Graeme Hawkins | Marketing and Events Officer at Gold CircleLISTEN TO PODCAST