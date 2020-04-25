Post covid-19 recovery plan for conferencing, convention, restaurants and theaters

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced details of the regulations effective from Friday, when SA moves down to level 4. 25 April 2020 12:56 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 24 April 2020 12:49 PM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Western Cape govt rubbishes yet another fake, viral WhatsApp message on Covid-19 The Western Cape Health Department has released a statement dismissing another widely-shared Covid-19 WhatsApp message as fake new... 23 April 2020 5:24 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
Post covid-19 recovery plan for conferencing, convention, restaurants and theaters

Post covid-19 recovery plan for conferencing, convention, restaurants and theaters

Guest: Jeff Rosenberg | Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Car Talk: South African Car of the Year awards 2020

25 April 2020 10:15 AM

Guest: Rubin Van Niekerk | Chairperson at SouthAfrican Guild of Motoring Journalists

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: Tennis COVID-19 Player Relief Program

25 April 2020 8:59 AM

Guest: Richard Glover |  CEO at Tennis SA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Banking Association of SA on government's responses to COVID-19

25 April 2020 8:43 AM

Guest: Bongiwe Kunene | Managing Director of the Banking Association of South Africa 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Sash wants R1000 not R350 for the unemployed

25 April 2020 8:19 AM

Guest: Lynette Maart | National Director at Black Sash

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the depressed economy will affect businesses in the CBD

25 April 2020 7:47 AM

Guest: Rob Kane | Chairman at Central City Improvement District

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music Feature : In conversation with musician Mark Roth

19 April 2020 10:10 AM

Mark Roth is one of the executive producers in the project Sabela: Respond to Your Call.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movies: Cannes Film Festival postponed

19 April 2020 9:50 AM

Africa speaks to movie critic Gayle Edmunds.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

19 April 2020 9:41 AM

Anger from British clinicians as the UK government advises them to reuse
gowns
The EU plans to help block foreign takeovers of European companies struggling
with the virus downturn.
A German zoo says it’s so short of cash it might have to feed some of the
animals to others to make ends meet.
A 99-year-old British army veteran who has raised more than £22m to help the NHS in the fight against Covid-19 has vowed to keep going even though he
has smashed his original £1,000 target.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gary Kirstein invests in 300 CoachED licences around the country

19 April 2020 9:11 AM

Guest: Gary Kirsten |  Founder at Gary Kirsten Foundation

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory
Local

Local

I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks
World

World

There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID
Business Local

Business Local

EWN Highlights

How the coronavirus R350 unemployment grant will be rolled out
25 April 2020 4:40 PM

25 April 2020 4:40 PM

More than 1.5 million S. Africans can now return to work – Minister Patel
25 April 2020 2:39 PM

25 April 2020 2:39 PM

Virus toll nears 200,000 as UN pushes for global vaccine effort
25 April 2020 2:01 PM

25 April 2020 2:01 PM

