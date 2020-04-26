CoCT responds to human rights concerns at the Strandfontein homeless site

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
06:00 - 10:00
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 28 with 1,314 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,314 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Thursday 23 April. The number of deaths has risen fro... 24 April 2020 6:34 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 24 April 2020 12:49 PM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
Still no booze, but food deliveries allowed: Level 4 regulations at a glance SA moves from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May to unlock the economy. Ministers have provided details of the risk-adjusted strategy. 25 April 2020 2:11 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID The CT Central City Improvement District's Rob Kane discusses the outlook for businesses in the wake of Covid-19. 25 April 2020 10:14 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
[WATCH] WHO praises South Africa's fight against Covid-19 Listen to what Executive Director of WHO Health Emergencies Programme Mike Ryan had to say. 23 April 2020 12:39 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
CoCT responds to human rights concerns at the Strandfontein homeless site

CoCT responds to human rights concerns at the Strandfontein homeless site

Guest: Dan Plato | Executive Mayor at City of Cape Town



The UK Report with Gavin Grey

26 April 2020 9:33 AM
Weekend sports: When will the PSL resume?

26 April 2020 9:20 AM

Guest: John Comitis | Chairman at Cape Town City F.C.

Premier Winde's response to level 4 lockdown and opening of the economy

26 April 2020 9:13 AM

Guest: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

Redesigning cities to fight future pandemics

26 April 2020 8:29 AM

Guest: Anton Cartwright | Climate Economist at the African Centre for Cities at UCT

Mikhulu Trust helps skill up mothers and caregivers in ‘dialogic book-sharing’.

26 April 2020 8:12 AM

Guest: Kaathima Ebrahim | CEO at The Mikhulu Trust

Car Talk: South African Car of the Year awards 2020

25 April 2020 10:15 AM

Guest: Rubin Van Niekerk | Chairperson at SouthAfrican Guild of Motoring Journalists

Post covid-19 recovery plan for conferencing, convention, restaurants and theaters

25 April 2020 9:34 AM

Guest: Jeff Rosenberg | Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape

Weekend sports: Tennis COVID-19 Player Relief Program

25 April 2020 8:59 AM

Guest: Richard Glover |  CEO at Tennis SA

Banking Association of SA on government's responses to COVID-19

25 April 2020 8:43 AM

Guest: Bongiwe Kunene | Managing Director of the Banking Association of South Africa 

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4361, with 86 deaths

Local

Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory

Local

I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks

World

Sapo plans rollout of 10,000 cashless ATMs over next 4 months

26 April 2020 9:08 AM

Lotto Results: Saturday, 25 April 2020

26 April 2020 7:46 AM

17 men arrested for contravening Disaster Act after holding prayers in building

25 April 2020 7:14 PM

