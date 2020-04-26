Redesigning cities to fight future pandemics

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
No Items to show
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] Ministers give details on re-opening the economy The Ministers of Cogta, Trade and Industry provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries. 25 April 2020 11:19 AM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 28 with 1,314 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,314 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Thursday 23 April. The number of deaths has risen fro... 24 April 2020 6:34 PM
'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally' President Cyril Ramaphosa has risen to the occasion and he still has a tough job ahead. 24 April 2020 6:08 PM
[WATCH] That time Donald Trump suggested we inject ourselves with disinfectant Trump's idea that injecting humans with disinfectant to kill of Covid-19 virus was met with more horror than amusement. 24 April 2020 1:36 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 24 April 2020 12:49 PM
'Some uncertainty on implementation of differentiated provincial alert levels ' Risk-adjusted approach may see different alert levels at national, provincial and metro levels says W Cape MEC David Maynier. 24 April 2020 8:32 AM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Virtual admin company Get Stuff Done can help you during lockdown and beyond Get Stuff Done can help companies with UIF applications and anything else that you might need to get done. 24 April 2020 11:48 AM
Clicks denies accusations of Covid-19 price gouging after Dis-Chem charged "We control prices centrally. We’re 100% certain that we haven’t increased our prices," says Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 23 April 2020 7:21 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
Oranjezicht market traders to operate on Saturdays – strictly fresh foods only The Oranjezicht City Farm market will open on Saturdays, starting this weekend, for essential grocery shopping only. 24 April 2020 1:58 PM
Are you a fan of Beefcakes? Help them pay salaries and stay open post-lockdown CapeTalk has teamed up with Dineplan to help make sure that our favourite spots and local businesses can stay open after the lockd... 24 April 2020 1:01 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
We are not a rich country. If the economy fails, people will die - Piet Mouton Bruce Whitfield interviews PSG CEO Piet Mouton about his letter President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the lockdown. 23 April 2020 6:24 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
'The lockdown must end!' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 21 April 2020 7:03 PM
Redesigning cities to fight future pandemics

Redesigning cities to fight future pandemics

Guest: Anton Cartwright | Climate Economist at the African Centre for Cities at UCT



Weekend sports: When will the PSL resume?

26 April 2020 9:20 AM

Guest: John Comitis | Chairman at Cape Town City F.C.

Premier Winde's response to level 4 lockdown and opening of the economy

26 April 2020 9:13 AM

Guest: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

CoCT responds to human rights concerns at the Strandfontein homeless site

26 April 2020 8:17 AM

Guest: Dan Plato | Executive Mayor at City of Cape Town

Mikhulu Trust helps skill up mothers and caregivers in ‘dialogic book-sharing’.

26 April 2020 8:12 AM

Guest: Kaathima Ebrahim | CEO at The Mikhulu Trust

Car Talk: South African Car of the Year awards 2020

25 April 2020 10:15 AM

Guest: Rubin Van Niekerk | Chairperson at SouthAfrican Guild of Motoring Journalists

Post covid-19 recovery plan for conferencing, convention, restaurants and theaters

25 April 2020 9:34 AM

Guest: Jeff Rosenberg | Chairperson at Fedhasa Cape

Weekend sports: Tennis COVID-19 Player Relief Program

25 April 2020 8:59 AM

Guest: Richard Glover |  CEO at Tennis SA

Banking Association of SA on government's responses to COVID-19

25 April 2020 8:43 AM

Guest: Bongiwe Kunene | Managing Director of the Banking Association of South Africa 

Black Sash wants R1000 not R350 for the unemployed

25 April 2020 8:19 AM

Guest: Lynette Maart | National Director at Black Sash

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 4361, with 86 deaths

Local

Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory

Local

I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks

World

Lotto Results: Saturday, 25 April 2020

26 April 2020 7:46 AM

17 men arrested for contravening Disaster Act after holding prayers in building

25 April 2020 7:14 PM

Woman (51), man (30) become latest COVID-19 patients to die in WC

25 April 2020 6:20 PM

