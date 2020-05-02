Level 4 lockdown regulations on Inter-provincial travel

Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela | Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Guest: Dr. Ryan Noach | CEO at Discovery HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dirk Hermann | Deputy General Secretary at Solidarity (Trade Union)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hendrik Verwoed | F1 CorrespondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Reg Rumney | Independent researcher and former director of the SA Reserve Bank
Centre for Economic Journalism at Rhodes University
Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education DepartmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Movie critic Gayle Edmunds
Long Walk to Freedom (democracy),
The Lives of Others (privacy),
Suffragette (women’s vote),
Rabbit-Proof Fence (parental),
12 Years A Slave (freedom),
Philadelphia (discrimination),
The First Grader (education)
Guest: John Comitis | Chairman at Cape Town City F.C.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Western Cape Premier Alan WindeLISTEN TO PODCAST