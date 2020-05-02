Solidarity takes bid against BEE Requirement for tourism relief to ConCourt

Streaming issues? Report here
No1s at 1 with Sara-Jayne King on CapeTalk Classics
13:00 - 14:00
No1s at 1 with Sara-Jayne King on CapeTalk Classics
13:00 - 14:00
Latest Local
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
Mayor Plato slams SAHRC report for 'distorted' info about Stranfondtein site Mayor Dan Plato has refuted the claims made in a report flagging the apparent state of living conditions at the Strandfontein relo... 1 May 2020 3:07 PM
Jacques Pauw explores alleged links between the cigarette ban, NDZ and Mazzotti Veteran investigative journalist Jacques Pauw suggests that there could be a more sinister plot behind the continued cigarette ban... 1 May 2020 12:42 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance We will move from Level 5 to Level 4 on 1 May in aphased in risk-adjusted strategy to ease the lockdown and open up the economy. 30 April 2020 12:01 PM
[WATCH] When the sign language interpreter has to show us how to roll a zol Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a detailed show and tell of how people share 'zols' and 'skyfs' which spreads saliva. 30 April 2020 11:00 AM
[UPDATE] Some live-out domestic workers, childminders can resume work - lawyer Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim claims that there are grounds for live-out domestic workers and caregivers to return to work under l... 1 May 2020 2:06 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Dr Max Price explores reasons why SA has an extremely low Covid-19 death rate South Africa has a significantly low Covid-19 death rate. Dr Max Price looks at some of the possible theories and factors contribu... 28 April 2020 7:04 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Oil is cheaper than ever – what will become of Nigeria and Angola? Oil exporting countries are bleeding, says Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 21 April 2020 8:05 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
Solidarity takes bid against BEE Requirement for tourism relief to ConCourt

Guest: Dirk Hermann | Deputy General Secretary at Solidarity (Trade Union)



Right of Reply: Discovery Health on the payment of COVID- 19 tests

2 May 2020 10:06 AM

Guest: Dr. Ryan Noach | CEO at Discovery Health

Weekend sports: F1 season set to resume without spectators in July!

2 May 2020 9:07 AM

Guest: Hendrik Verwoed | F1 Correspondent

Level 4 lockdown regulations on Inter-provincial travel

2 May 2020 8:41 AM

Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela | Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

Another magazine publisher closes, what's the future of publishing?

2 May 2020 8:12 AM

Guest: Reg Rumney | Independent researcher and former director of the SA Reserve Bank
Centre for Economic Journalism at Rhodes University

WCED discusses the plan to phase in pupils from June

2 May 2020 7:46 AM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

Movies around freedom issues

26 April 2020 10:26 AM

Guest: Movie critic Gayle Edmunds
Long Walk to Freedom (democracy),
The Lives of Others (privacy),
Suffragette (women’s vote),
Rabbit-Proof Fence (parental),
12 Years A Slave (freedom),
Philadelphia (discrimination),
The First Grader (education)

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

26 April 2020 9:33 AM
Weekend sports: When will the PSL resume?

26 April 2020 9:20 AM

Guest: John Comitis | Chairman at Cape Town City F.C.

Premier Winde's response to level 4 lockdown and opening of the economy

26 April 2020 9:13 AM

Guest: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases edge towards 6000, 13 more deaths

Local

Need to travel between provinces to get back to work? You've got until Thursday

Local

Fita calls govt's u-turn on cigarette ban 'unreasonable'

2 May 2020 12:37 PM

Restaurants left out of delivery plan looking for innovative ways to stay afloat

2 May 2020 12:09 PM

WC education readying for June reopening of schools

2 May 2020 11:10 AM

