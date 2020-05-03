The UK Report with Gavin Grey

Europe begins to unlock the doors.
The eurozone economy shrank at the sharpest pace on record in the first
quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic forced countries into lockdown.
British Airways has told staff that its Gatwick airport operation may not reopen
after the coronavirus pandemic passes.
A drone company that had to abandon its fast-food delivery tests has partnered
with Ireland's health authority to deliver prescriptions instead, and more...
