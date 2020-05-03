Why South Africa needs a wealth tax now?

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Classics
14:00 - 19:00
Today at 21:10
News focus: World press freedom day 2020
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
William Bird - Director at Media Monitoring Africa
Today at 21:30
Covid-19: How to boost your immune system while waiting for a vaccine
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Adrian Morris
Today at 21:45
Lockdown Binge
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Kriedemann - Founder at Africa.film
Today at 22:10
Maintaining your mental wellbeing during the lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Imthiaz Hoosen - Psychiatrist at Islamic Medical Association of South Africa
Today at 22:30
Keeping faith in the time of lockdown - Practicing during Ramadan
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moulana Abdul Khaliq Ebrahim Allie
Today at 22:45
INCYMI: Will 2021 municipal elections institute electronic voting?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
AfriForum, Solidarity approach ConCourt to challenge BEE tourism relief criteria The North Gauteng High Court has ruled against the bid to challenge tourism minister's decision to apply BBBEE to Disaster Act. 2 May 2020 1:04 PM
U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says President Cyril Ramaphosa's political standing has been damaged by the extended cigar... 1 May 2020 8:00 PM
WCED preparing for schools to reopen in June for Grades 7 and 12, says MEC Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says the department will be ready to welcome back grade 7 and matric learners next month... 1 May 2020 7:08 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4 Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place. 3 May 2020 2:22 PM
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa. 3 May 2020 1:53 PM
U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says President Cyril Ramaphosa's political standing has been damaged by the extended cigar... 1 May 2020 8:00 PM
[UPDATE] Some live-out domestic workers, childminders can resume work - lawyer Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim claims that there are grounds for live-out domestic workers and caregivers to return to work under l... 1 May 2020 2:06 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. "I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line," says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 1 May 2020 5:54 PM
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4 The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 res... 1 May 2020 4:43 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters. 30 April 2020 5:13 PM
[WATCH] Chinese kids' homemade 'social distancing hats' as they return to class The children were encouraged to make the hats out of wooden sticks, cardboard and ballons, assisted by parents of course. 29 April 2020 10:56 AM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
Why South Africa needs a wealth tax now?

Why South Africa needs a wealth tax now?

Guest: Judge Dennis Davis | Chair at The Davis Tax Committee



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Movies you can watch from your lounge with Gayle Edmunds

3 May 2020 9:56 AM

The Sound of Music
Singing in the Rain
Grease
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Mamma Mia
The Greatest Showman

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

3 May 2020 9:30 AM

Europe begins to unlock the doors.
The eurozone economy shrank at the sharpest pace on record in the first
quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic forced countries into lockdown.
British Airways has told staff that its Gatwick airport operation may not reopen
after the coronavirus pandemic passes.
A drone company that had to abandon its fast-food delivery tests has partnered
with Ireland's health authority to deliver prescriptions instead, and more...

Weekend sports: Appointing a new head to World Rugby

3 May 2020 9:24 AM

Guest: Craig Ray | Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick

WC to propose amendment of regulations for opening of economic sectors

3 May 2020 8:47 AM

Guest: David Maynier | Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities

Will municipal elections institute electronic voting?

3 May 2020 8:11 AM

Guest: Sy Mamabolo | Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission
(IEC)

Right of Reply: Discovery Health on the payment of COVID- 19 tests

2 May 2020 10:06 AM

Guest: Dr. Ryan Noach | CEO at Discovery Health

Solidarity takes bid against BEE Requirement for tourism relief to ConCourt

2 May 2020 9:49 AM

Guest: Dirk Hermann | Deputy General Secretary at Solidarity (Trade Union)

Weekend sports: F1 season set to resume without spectators in July!

2 May 2020 9:07 AM

Guest: Hendrik Verwoed | F1 Correspondent

Level 4 lockdown regulations on Inter-provincial travel

2 May 2020 8:41 AM

Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela | Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

WC to propose Level 4 regulation amendments to further open up economy

Business Local

Business Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 6000, deaths at 123

Local

Local

Why do medical schemes not cover negative Covid-19 tests and will this change?

Local

Local

FS health officials conduct door-to-door testing, screening in some areas

3 May 2020 3:46 PM

3 May 2020 3:46 PM

Fisheries Dept to distribute over 10,000 food parcels to small-scale fishers

3 May 2020 3:34 PM

3 May 2020 3:34 PM

WATCH LIVE: Labour and employment briefing on COVID-19 measures

3 May 2020 2:18 PM

3 May 2020 2:18 PM

