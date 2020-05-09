What do about the relief needs of tour guides?

Streaming issues? Report here
number-1s-at-1-on-capetalkpng number-1s-at-1-on-capetalkpng
No1s at 1 with Sara-Jayne King on CapeTalk Classics
13:00 - 14:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
No1s at 1 with Sara-Jayne King on CapeTalk Classics
13:00 - 14:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Parents obliged to pay school fees under lockdown, unless exempted Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz spells out the criteria for exemption and pleads with parents who are able, to pay their fees. 9 May 2020 12:14 PM
Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system. 9 May 2020 10:49 AM
[LATEST] Increase of 663 brings SA's Covid-19 cases to 8895 The death toll rises to 178. The Western Cape has just over 50% of cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Friday night.... 9 May 2020 9:18 AM
View all Local
'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown' Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups. 8 May 2020 8:56 AM
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions. 8 May 2020 6:47 AM
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
View all Politics
Spar owner provides shelf space for struggling local stores and restaurants Kieno Kammies talks to Duncan Brown, a compassionate Plettenberg Bay Spar owner keeping other businesses, even competitors, alive. 8 May 2020 2:22 PM
We need to bring hope back, says Ninety One CEO Hendrick du Toit Ninety One, formerly Investec, says it wants to give back and is offering small businesses a helping hand on #CapeTalkShoutOut. 8 May 2020 1:36 PM
Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt. 8 May 2020 1:09 PM
View all Business
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
What do about the relief needs of tour guides?

What do about the relief needs of tour guides?

Guest: Blessing Manale |Spokesperson at Department of Tourism



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Car Talk: Petrol price decrease

9 May 2020 10:07 AM

Guest: Robert Maake | Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism at Department Of Energy

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: Rugby resumes in NZ

9 May 2020 9:10 AM

Guest: Sibusiso Mjikeliso | Sports journalist for Sports24

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Up to 19,000 prisoners to be released on parole

9 May 2020 8:48 AM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo | Spokesperson at Department of Correctional Services

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What obligation do parents have to pay school fees?

9 May 2020 8:12 AM

Guest: Paul Colditz | CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IMF engaging government on funding

9 May 2020 7:44 AM

Guest: Sizwe Pamla | Spokesperson at COSATU

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

HEALTH: Are COVID-19 measures a compromise of the TB epidemic?

9 May 2020 7:14 AM

Guest: Dr. James Seddon | Clinician and Researcher at Desmond Tutu TB Centre

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why South Africa needs a wealth tax now?

3 May 2020 10:07 AM

Guest: Judge Dennis Davis | Chair at The Davis Tax Committee

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movies you can watch from your lounge with Gayle Edmunds

3 May 2020 9:56 AM

The Sound of Music
Singing in the Rain
Grease
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Mamma Mia
The Greatest Showman

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

3 May 2020 9:30 AM

Europe begins to unlock the doors.
The eurozone economy shrank at the sharpest pace on record in the first
quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic forced countries into lockdown.
British Airways has told staff that its Gatwick airport operation may not reopen
after the coronavirus pandemic passes.
A drone company that had to abandon its fast-food delivery tests has partnered
with Ireland's health authority to deliver prescriptions instead, and more...

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread

Local Politics

[LATEST] Increase of 663 brings SA's Covid-19 cases to 8895

Local

Woman who used K-word at crash scene charged with crimen injuria and assault

Local

EWN Highlights

Unions at SAA look for way forward with airline

9 May 2020 11:33 AM

Economists warn people to brace for salary cuts across the board

9 May 2020 10:41 AM

Tongaat tavern burnt down after matric pupil was allegedly beaten to death there

9 May 2020 9:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA