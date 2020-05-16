Health Feature: What is the reproductive number in covid- 19 reporting?

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:05
CPT could lose 90,000 tourism jobs due to Covid-19 crisis
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: Resumption of car sales
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Mark Dommisse - Chairman at National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).
No Items to show
Up Next: CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 137, with 345 people in hospital There are 345 people in Western Cape who are currently hospitalised due to Covid-19, 123 of which are in ICU or high care. 15 May 2020 7:20 PM
Two family trusts donate 15,000 cloth masks to Groote Schuur Hospital Groote Schuur Hospital has made a public appeal for cloth mask donations for vulnerable patients arriving at the hospital without... 15 May 2020 6:42 PM
[AUDIO] How small towns across SA are dealing with the Covid-19 lockdown Afternoon Drive host John Maytham checks in with people locked down in some of the country's most rural and remote little dorpies. 15 May 2020 5:07 PM
View all Local
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers. 15 May 2020 1:22 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
View all Politics
Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association The petrol price - about R4/litre cheaper than at the start of 2020 – will head back up in June, expects the AA. 15 May 2020 2:17 PM
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
How Sir Bastian Shuttle Service is meeting challenges of working under lockdown Owner Sebastian Bailey says when airport and corporate shuttles dried up he turned to essential services staff transport. 15 May 2020 12:32 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa
arrow_forward
Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Health Feature: What is the reproductive number in covid- 19 reporting?

Health Feature: What is the reproductive number in covid- 19 reporting?

Guest: Prof Tulio de Oliveira | Bioinformatician and Director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp).



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

Overcrowded Dunoon battles rising Covid-19 cases

16 May 2020 8:35 AM

Guest: Lubabalo Makeleni | Dunoon Ward Councillor

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

E-commerce: How easy is it to migrate sales online?

16 May 2020 8:20 AM

Guest: Phaedon Gourtsoyannis |Freelance e-commerce consultant and founder of Cape Coffee Beans.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Majority of smokers bought cigarettes during the lockdown

16 May 2020 7:27 AM

Guest: Prof Corné van Walbeek | Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The movies you can watch at home as suggested by Gayle Edmunds

10 May 2020 9:41 AM

Name of the movie: Hollywood

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with correspondent Gavin Grey

10 May 2020 9:25 AM

UK going into Covid-19 alert level 4, AND MORE

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: Swimming world championships moved to 2022

10 May 2020 9:19 AM

Guest: Alan Fritz | President at Swimming SA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape remains SA's Covid-19 epicentre

10 May 2020 8:26 AM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should consumers pick up their own food deliveries?

10 May 2020 7:56 AM

Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

S A Medical Association: Protecting frontline healthcare workers

10 May 2020 7:28 AM

Guest: Dr. Angelique Coetzee | Chairperson at South African Medical Association

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines

Entertainment Lifestyle

Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association

Business

Police can't arrest you for not wearing a mask, says human rights lawyer

Local

EWN Highlights

ConCourt dismisses Solidarity's bid to urgently appeal tourism fund decision

16 May 2020 8:36 AM

Cape Town brewery vats become soup pots to feed needy

15 May 2020 8:43 PM

Trump hopes for COVID-19 vaccine by end of year, 'maybe before'

15 May 2020 8:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA