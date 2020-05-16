Car Talk: Resumption of car sales

Streaming issues? Report here
number-1s-at-1-on-capetalkpng number-1s-at-1-on-capetalkpng
No1s at 1 with Sara-Jayne King on CapeTalk Classics
13:00 - 14:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
No1s at 1 with Sara-Jayne King on CapeTalk Classics
13:00 - 14:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll is now 137, with 345 people in hospital There are 345 people in Western Cape who are currently hospitalised due to Covid-19, 123 of which are in ICU or high care. 15 May 2020 7:20 PM
Two family trusts donate 15,000 cloth masks to Groote Schuur Hospital Groote Schuur Hospital has made a public appeal for cloth mask donations for vulnerable patients arriving at the hospital without... 15 May 2020 6:42 PM
View all Local
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers. 15 May 2020 1:22 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
View all Politics
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association The petrol price - about R4/litre cheaper than at the start of 2020 – will head back up in June, expects the AA. 15 May 2020 2:17 PM
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Govt relaxes e-commerce restrictions The government has now allowed all online shopping to resume under the current level 4 rules. 14 May 2020 5:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise... 15 May 2020 2:40 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
View all Sport
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
View all World
View all Africa
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
You can forget about leaving the Western Cape any time soon James Vos (City of Cape Town) has received information that suggests provincial borders will remain shut for months. 14 May 2020 3:26 PM
'Riots, violence and looting if liquor stores open for only 12 hours a week' There'll be chaos when liquor restores open under the proposed level 3 restrictions, warns the Liquor Traders Association of SA. 14 May 2020 2:03 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Car Talk: Resumption of car sales

Car Talk: Resumption of car sales

Guest: Mark Dommisse | Chairman at National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Cape Town could lose 90,000 tourism jobs due to Covid-19 crisis

16 May 2020 9:34 AM

Guest: Enver Duminy | CEO at Cape Town Tourism

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: SASCOC Sports Day Zero Survey

16 May 2020 9:09 AM

Guest: Patience Shikwambana | Chief Operating Officer at SASCOC - SA Sports
Confederation And Olympic Committee.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Overcrowded Dunoon battles rising Covid-19 cases

16 May 2020 8:35 AM

Guest: Lubabalo Makeleni | Dunoon Ward Councillor

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

E-commerce: How easy is it to migrate sales online?

16 May 2020 8:20 AM

Guest: Phaedon Gourtsoyannis |Freelance e-commerce consultant and founder of Cape Coffee Beans.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Majority of smokers bought cigarettes during the lockdown

16 May 2020 7:27 AM

Guest: Prof Corné van Walbeek | Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products (REEP) at University of Cape Town.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Feature: What is the reproductive number in covid- 19 reporting?

16 May 2020 7:06 AM

Guest: Prof Tulio de Oliveira | Bioinformatician and Director at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (Krisp).

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The movies you can watch at home as suggested by Gayle Edmunds

10 May 2020 9:41 AM

Name of the movie: Hollywood

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with correspondent Gavin Grey

10 May 2020 9:25 AM

UK going into Covid-19 alert level 4, AND MORE

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: Swimming world championships moved to 2022

10 May 2020 9:19 AM

Guest: Alan Fritz | President at Swimming SA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price

Local Business

Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association

Business

Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Nearly 90% of SA smokers still getting cigarettes in lockdown – UCT survey

16 May 2020 12:18 PM

Scopa gives SAA BRPs 25 days to finalise rescue plan

16 May 2020 11:39 AM

COVID-19 relief: Mbalula says govt finalising plans to support taxi industry

16 May 2020 11:05 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA