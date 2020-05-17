Part 1: Workers' right to refuse to work under dangerous conditions during COVID-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions Eskom will be allowed to recover R13.3 billion from consumers for 2018/19. Everyone is a loser here, says Nersa's Nhlanhla Gumede. 17 May 2020 10:23 AM
[IN PICS] 'Please find us a home' - Protesters take to Muizenberg streets Some homeless people have set up camp in the area, saying they moved on as the City's Strandfontein site closes down. 16 May 2020 4:39 PM
'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food #1000Women has started a campaign addressed to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to stop Social Development Dept interfering with NPOs. 16 May 2020 3:23 PM
Gordhan must cancel plans for new taxpayer-funded airline - DA For the first time in two years, SAA presented financials to Scopa. It lost R5.5 billion in 2018 and R5.1 billion in 2019. 15 May 2020 1:35 PM
Court orders suspension of officers implicated in killing of Alexandra man Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against law officers. 15 May 2020 1:22 PM
'Cape Town can expect to be on level 4 for a long time' It will, however, be slightly more bearable as government unshackles e-commerce and unbans cigarettes, says Sithembile Mbete 14 May 2020 9:12 AM
'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price A UCT study shows that around 90% of SA's nicotine addicts have been able to buy cigarettes during the lockdown ban on sales. 16 May 2020 10:43 AM
Fairly large petrol price increase coming in June - Automobile Association The petrol price - about R4/litre cheaper than at the start of 2020 – will head back up in June, expects the AA. 15 May 2020 2:17 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 May 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 15 May 2020 5:24 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers' hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents 10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19. 14 May 2020 11:19 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
Part 1: Workers' right to refuse to work under dangerous conditions during COVID-19

Part 1: Workers' right to refuse to work under dangerous conditions during COVID-19

Guest: George Kahn |Public Interest Lawyer at Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys



Looking forward to the announcement of this year's Fleur de Cap Awards

17 May 2020 10:12 AM

Guest: Theatre critic Marina Griebenow

Watching movies that make you cry from the comfort of your couch

17 May 2020 9:48 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic and Strategic Projects Editor for Media24

Movies
Steel Magnolias
Gorillas in the Mist
Brokeback Mountain
Ghost
Lion

UK Report with Gavin Grey

17 May 2020 9:32 AM

British unions line up to thwart government plans to unlock the lockdown.
Teaching unions advise their members to avoid going back to work when
outlined by ministers.
Transport for London (TfL) has secured £1.6bn in emergency funding to keep
Tube and bus services running until September.
Heading for a stalemate? "Very little progress" has been made in the latest round
of UK-EU Brexit trade talks, the UK government has said.

Weekend sports: Cyclists, stop being disrespectful, wear a mask

17 May 2020 9:13 AM

Guest: Rens Renzelman | Chairman at Pedal Power Association

Winde on meeting with Presidential Coordinating Council

17 May 2020 8:47 AM

Guest: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde

Nersa allows Eskom to take back R13.3bn in tarriffs

17 May 2020 8:38 AM

Guest: Nhlanhla Gumede |Regulator Member responsible for Electricity Regulation at Nersa

Part 2: Lawyer answers listeners' questions about safety in the workplace during COVID-19

17 May 2020 7:47 AM

Guest: George Kahn | Public Interest Laywer at Richard Spoor Inc. Attorneys

Lead SA: Citrus farm giving oranges to feed the needy

17 May 2020 7:09 AM

Guest: Dr. Ruben Richards | Founder of the Ruben Richards Foundation.

Car Talk: Resumption of car sales

16 May 2020 10:14 AM

Guest: Mark Dommisse | Chairman at National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).

Electricity price hike on the cards after Nersa allows Eskom to recover billions
Business Local

Business Local

'Hands off our soup kitchens!' Appeal to UN Women to stop govt control of food
Politics Local

Politics Local

'It's a Wild West situation' - most smokers able to access ciggies, at a price
Local Business

Local Business

It's not the end of the road' – Solidarity takes battle with tourism dept to SCA
17 May 2020 9:39 AM

17 May 2020 9:39 AM

'They chose to move', City of CT says Muizenberg homeless people weren't dumped
17 May 2020 8:51 AM

17 May 2020 8:51 AM

Lotto Results: Saturday, 16 May 2020

17 May 2020 8:16 AM

