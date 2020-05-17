UK Report with Gavin Grey

British unions line up to thwart government plans to unlock the lockdown.
Teaching unions advise their members to avoid going back to work when
outlined by ministers.
Transport for London (TfL) has secured £1.6bn in emergency funding to keep
Tube and bus services running until September.
Heading for a stalemate? "Very little progress" has been made in the latest round
of UK-EU Brexit trade talks, the UK government has said.
Guest: Theatre critic Marina GriebenowLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic and Strategic Projects Editor for Media24
Movies
Steel Magnolias
Gorillas in the Mist
Brokeback Mountain
Ghost
Lion
Guest: Rens Renzelman | Chairman at Pedal Power AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Western Cape Premier Alan WindeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nhlanhla Gumede |Regulator Member responsible for Electricity Regulation at NersaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: George Kahn | Public Interest Laywer at Richard Spoor Inc. AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: George Kahn |Public Interest Lawyer at Richard Spoor Inc. AttorneysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Ruben Richards | Founder of the Ruben Richards Foundation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mark Dommisse | Chairman at National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).LISTEN TO PODCAST