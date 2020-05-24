Melanie Verwoerd expresses her frustration at people's refusal to wear masks

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
06:00 - 10:00
Today at 08:45
Weekend sports interview: PSL resumption update expected this week.
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Vuyani Joni - Editor at Soccer Laduma
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Latest Local
'People keep saying govt must treat them like adults. So then, wear the masks!' After counting 20 people without masks during a short drive, political analyst Melanie Verwoerd called CapeTalk in despair. 23 May 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3 Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande gives details of how the different lockdown levels will affect students at tertiary level... 23 May 2020 3:02 PM
Strand arrest: Probe underway after fresh incident of police heavy-handedness A video shot in the Western Cape shows an officer dragging a mask-wearing woman to a police van, apparently during exercise hours. 23 May 2020 11:57 AM
City slams claims of dumping homeless, 'individuals chose to return to streets' Mayco member Zahid Badroodien says the offer for remaining Strandfontein camp individuals to enter smaller shelters was refused. 22 May 2020 9:23 AM
Zuma ordered to apologise to Hanekom over defamatory tweets Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a High Court ruling which found he defamed ANC member Derek Hanekom. 21 May 2020 4:19 PM
'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September' Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reports back after the president consulted with industry stakeholders on Friday. 23 May 2020 10:42 AM
Most bought item on Takealot during lockdown? Vacuum cleaners. We kid you not 10 most-bought items on Takealot since amended lockdown regulations enabled online shops to sell anything. 22 May 2020 11:43 AM
Boutique gym will offer safe one-on-one controlled environment on reopening Bosch X Studio is a small boutique fitness studio that hosts some 15 fitness professionals that use the space to train clients. 22 May 2020 11:41 AM
[LISTEN] Pippa Hudson caught up with top SA crime writer Deon Meyer Deon Meyer's works have been translated into 27 different languages and have been published in more than 40 countries. 22 May 2020 2:00 PM
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms "I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell. 22 May 2020 1:16 PM
Second-hand book fan? Indulge your weakness, and save Paper Moon Bookshop Kieno Kammies interviews Chris Ormrod, owner of Paper Moon Bookshop (there’s one in Muizenberg and Woodstock). 21 May 2020 3:07 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history. 15 May 2020 11:08 AM
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19 The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals. 12 May 2020 10:47 AM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa. 14 May 2020 5:14 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
Melanie Verwoerd expresses her frustration at people's refusal to wear masks

Melanie Verwoerd expresses her frustration at people's refusal to wear masks

Melanie is a political analyst and columnist with News24. She is also a survivor of COVID-19.



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

NAPSG and COSAS oppose reopening of schools

24 May 2020 8:44 AM

Guest: Mahlomola Kekana | President at National Association Of Parents In School Governance

CPT creative firms are business innovators

24 May 2020 8:13 AM

Guest: Prof Jen Snowball | Professor of Economics and Researcher at The South African Cultural Observatory, Rhodes University

NATU on school readiness

24 May 2020 7:42 AM

Guest: Cynthia Barnes | General Secretary at National Teachers Union (Natu)

Lead SA: Teacher raises data funds for students

24 May 2020 7:13 AM

Guest: Jade Damonse | English Teacher at Rhodes High School

Car Talk: As lockdown is eased, car crime worsens

23 May 2020 10:10 AM

Guest: Ron Knott-Craig | Executive: Operation Services at Tracker

Wesgro One Day tourism campaign to support local tour guides

23 May 2020 9:43 AM

Guest: Tim Harris | CEO at Wesgro

Weekend sports: Rugby update with coach, John Dobson

23 May 2020 9:11 AM

Guest: John Dobson | Western Province & Stormers Coach

Tourism sector meets with President Ramaphosa

23 May 2020 8:38 AM

Guest: Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane | Minister at National Department of Tourism

Parents eager to register their children for homeschooling

23 May 2020 8:11 AM

Guest: Bouwe van der Eems | Chairman at The Pestalozzi Trust

[WATCH] A third of students able to return to university campuses under Level 3

Local

'Up to 600 000 jobs will be lost if no tourism activity resumed by September'

Business

Snow expected in the Western Cape from Monday – SnowReportSA

Local

Ramaphosa congratulates Lesotho’s new PM Moeketsi Majoro

23 May 2020 6:35 PM

Police launch manhunt after KZN cop killed

23 May 2020 6:15 PM

NSFAS, Funza Lushaka students to receive data for 3 months for online learning

23 May 2020 5:02 PM

