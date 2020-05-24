Weekend sports: PSL resumption update expected this week.

Dr. Strangelove (1964)
Take Shelter (2011)
Blast from the Past (1999)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
Seeking for a Friend for the End of the World (2012)
International travellers to the UK could be fined £1,000 if they fail to self-isolate
for 14 days on arrival.
Sicily's coronavirus co-ordinator and nine other healthcare officials have been
arrested suspected of taking bribes from equipment and services contracts,
Italian police say.
UK scientists are to begin testing a treatment that it is hoped could counter the
effects of Covid-19 in the most seriously ill patients.
The University of Cambridge becomes the first to cancel face-to-face lectures in the
next academic year.
Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted for his fundraising efforts in the UK after a
special nomination from the prime minister.
