Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Whats is Bheki Cele smoking?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Leon Louw - Executive Director and Co-founder at Free Market Foundation
Today at 09:50
Is the continued cigarette ban just factional politics playimg out in the NCC and ANC
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidoo - Isenior Researcher at South African Foreign Policy Initiative
Today at 10:08
BBC Outlook with Audrey Tinline
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Audrey Tinlin
Today at 10:22
Lockdown level to be eased to level 3 - reaction from Entrepreneurs Organisation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Waheed Adam - President at Entrepreneurs Organisation (EO)
Today at 10:45
Covid-19: Do we need a modified approach, and what should it be?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Imtiaz Sooliman - Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-After Lock Down ….rent rather than buy a property?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Churches want to resume services
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rev Barry Isaacs - Freedom of Religion South Africa (For SA)
Today at 11:40
Taste Test Monday's
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Cheyne Morrisby
Today at 13:20
Legal position for parents who don't want their children to return to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nurina Ally
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes: PJ Powers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
End of the world movies with Gayle Edmunds

End of the world movies with Gayle Edmunds

Dr. Strangelove (1964)
Take Shelter (2011)
Blast from the Past (1999)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
Seeking for a Friend for the End of the World (2012)



More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

UK Report with Gavin Grey

24 May 2020 9:30 AM

International travellers to the UK could be fined £1,000 if they fail to self-isolate
for 14 days on arrival.
Sicily's coronavirus co-ordinator and nine other healthcare officials have been
arrested suspected of taking bribes from equipment and services contracts,
Italian police say.
UK scientists are to begin testing a treatment that it is hoped could counter the
effects of Covid-19 in the most seriously ill patients.
The University of Cambridge becomes the first to cancel face-to-face lectures in the
next academic year.
Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted for his fundraising efforts in the UK after a
special nomination from the prime minister.

Weekend sports: PSL resumption update expected this week.

24 May 2020 9:08 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

NAPSG and COSAS oppose reopening of schools

24 May 2020 8:44 AM

Guest: Mahlomola Kekana | President at National Association Of Parents In School Governance

CPT creative firms are business innovators

24 May 2020 8:13 AM

Guest: Prof Jen Snowball | Professor of Economics and Researcher at The South African Cultural Observatory, Rhodes University

NATU on school readiness

24 May 2020 7:42 AM

Guest: Cynthia Barnes | General Secretary at National Teachers Union (Natu)

Lead SA: Teacher raises data funds for students

24 May 2020 7:13 AM

Guest: Jade Damonse | English Teacher at Rhodes High School

Car Talk: As lockdown is eased, car crime worsens

23 May 2020 10:10 AM

Guest: Ron Knott-Craig | Executive: Operation Services at Tracker

Melanie Verwoerd expresses her frustration at people's refusal to wear masks

23 May 2020 9:58 AM

Melanie is a political analyst and columnist with News24. She is also a survivor of COVID-19.

Wesgro One Day tourism campaign to support local tour guides

23 May 2020 9:43 AM

Guest: Tim Harris | CEO at Wesgro

