Workplace requirements before return to work on Level 3

An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Latest Local
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll n... 29 May 2020 1:51 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed. 29 May 2020 12:45 PM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 29 May 2020 12:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19 Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks. 29 May 2020 11:42 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll n... 29 May 2020 1:51 PM
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
Workplace requirements before return to work on Level 3

Workplace requirements before return to work on Level 3

30 May 2020 8:37 AM

Guest: Sizwe Pamla | National spokesperson at COSATU


Car Talk: Vehicle testing stations re-open

30 May 2020 10:01 AM

Guest: Ferose Oaten | Chairperson for the Western Cape at Vehicle Testing Association 

Tourist guides can't hold on till level one

30 May 2020 9:51 AM

Guest: Jeremy Howard | Chairperson at Cape Tourist Guide Association

Weekend sports: Laureus celebrate 20 years

30 May 2020 8:58 AM

Guest: Jean De Villiers | Former Springbok Captain

Art auctioneering during the pandemic

30 May 2020 7:54 AM

Guest: Matthew Partridge | Contemporary Art Specialist at Strauss & Co.

Around 7,800 hospital beds required in WC for Covid-19 peak

30 May 2020 7:38 AM

Guest: Dr. Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

Health: The impact of covid-19 - anxiety, overeating and under-exercising

30 May 2020 7:00 AM

Guest: Ezethu Mandlelize | Service Line Manager for Public Affairs at Ipsos

End of the world movies with Gayle Edmunds

24 May 2020 9:44 AM

Dr. Strangelove (1964)
Take Shelter (2011)
Blast from the Past (1999)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
Seeking for a Friend for the End of the World (2012)

UK Report with Gavin Grey

24 May 2020 9:30 AM

International travellers to the UK could be fined £1,000 if they fail to self-isolate
for 14 days on arrival.
Sicily's coronavirus co-ordinator and nine other healthcare officials have been
arrested suspected of taking bribes from equipment and services contracts,
Italian police say.
UK scientists are to begin testing a treatment that it is hoped could counter the
effects of Covid-19 in the most seriously ill patients.
The University of Cambridge becomes the first to cancel face-to-face lectures in the
next academic year.
Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted for his fundraising efforts in the UK after a
special nomination from the prime minister.

Weekend sports: PSL resumption update expected this week.

24 May 2020 9:08 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 29 000, recoveries at over 15 000

Local

Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA

Local Lifestyle

Teachers' unions, SGB associations urge DBE to rethink opening schools on Monday

30 May 2020 8:59 AM

Officer charged with murder of George Floyd as violent protests sweep US

30 May 2020 8:40 AM

Racism cannot be 'normal' in US, Obama says of latest police killing

29 May 2020 7:36 PM

