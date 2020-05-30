Workplace requirements before return to work on Level 3

International travellers to the UK could be fined £1,000 if they fail to self-isolate

for 14 days on arrival.

Sicily's coronavirus co-ordinator and nine other healthcare officials have been

arrested suspected of taking bribes from equipment and services contracts,

Italian police say.

UK scientists are to begin testing a treatment that it is hoped could counter the

effects of Covid-19 in the most seriously ill patients.

The University of Cambridge becomes the first to cancel face-to-face lectures in the

next academic year.

Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted for his fundraising efforts in the UK after a

special nomination from the prime minister.

arrow_forward