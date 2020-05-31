MyCiti level 3 readiness

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Why is the Space X launch so significant?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lerothodi Leeuw - Dr/ Astrophysicist at Uj Physics Department
Today at 17:46
Unique ethnobotanical collection donated to Stellenbosch University
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judy MacGuire
Today at 20:10
News focus: As we enter Level 3, remember: on average, police kill someone every single day in SA, lockdown or no. For sustained, data driven coverage on #policebrutality follow @viewfinderjourn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 20:25
Diabetes SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:48
Littering down 50% but what about more plastics in your packaging?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 21:05
As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in the BATSA case
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
'South Africa is slipping into dictatorship' - CT smokers protest outside Parly A group of smokers gathered at the gates of Parliament to protest against the ban on cigarette sales on Tuesday afternoon. 2 June 2020 4:04 PM
Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted Trauma admissions at the country's largest hospital almost doubled overnight as a result of the unbanning of alcohol sales. 2 June 2020 3:16 PM
View all Local
We don't have policy on nationalising economy - ANC reprimands Mzwandile Masina The ANC says it's unfortunate that Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina aired his grievances online instead of using the party's inte... 2 June 2020 3:18 PM
'City in breach of court order' as Culemborg homeless site deadline missed Homeless Action Committee's Carlos Mesquita says the City of Cape Town has broken its promise and has not communicated with them. 2 June 2020 11:12 AM
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[LISTEN] I know the worth of what I do says best-selling author Marian Keyes Best-selling author Marian Keyes speaks to CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson about her hugely successful novels and the 'chick-lit' label. 2 June 2020 4:32 PM
Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform The Fugard Theatre has launched an online platform in a bid to keep telling stories and to ensure that audiences stay invested in... 2 June 2020 11:15 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher A poll published last week revealed that only about half of Americans would get the Covid-19 vaccination if one were available. 1 June 2020 5:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd 'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home. 30 May 2020 2:19 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Africa
arrow_forward
Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
MyCiti level 3 readiness

MyCiti level 3 readiness

31 May 2020 7:30 AM


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

UK Report with Gavin Grey

31 May 2020 9:27 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Green light for contact and noncontact sport to resume

31 May 2020 9:21 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Child Protection Week kicks off

31 May 2020 8:38 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Vehicle testing stations re-open

30 May 2020 10:01 AM

Guest: Ferose Oaten | Chairperson for the Western Cape at Vehicle Testing Association 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourist guides can't hold on till level one

30 May 2020 9:51 AM

Guest: Jeremy Howard | Chairperson at Cape Tourist Guide Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: Laureus celebrate 20 years

30 May 2020 8:58 AM

Guest: Jean De Villiers | Former Springbok Captain

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Workplace requirements before return to work on Level 3

30 May 2020 8:37 AM

Guest: Sizwe Pamla | National spokesperson at COSATU

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Art auctioneering during the pandemic

30 May 2020 7:54 AM

Guest: Matthew Partridge | Contemporary Art Specialist at Strauss & Co.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Around 7,800 hospital beds required in WC for Covid-19 peak

30 May 2020 7:38 AM

Guest: Dr. Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[JUST IN] No more Covid-19 testing if you’re younger than 55

Local

Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years

Business Lifestyle

Trauma unit cases double as booze ban lifted

Local

EWN Highlights

Baragwanath Hospital concerned trauma cases will burden COVID-19 resources

2 June 2020 5:01 PM

Competition Commission files new charges against banks over rand manipulation

2 June 2020 4:39 PM

Comair unlikely to restart operations before November

2 June 2020 4:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA