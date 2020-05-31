Child Protection Week kicks off

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:15
SGBs say No to schools reopening
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jaco Deacon - National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Jaco Deacon
Today at 21:30
Ready, Steady, Gulp! Liquor sales resume. Are more people ordering online?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sarette van den Heever - co-founder at Wijn bar
Today at 22:10
What’s happening in Minnesota: police brutality protests
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Latest Local
Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban. 31 May 2020 9:48 AM
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 31 000, 65% in Western Cape As South Africa gets ready to move to level 3 lockdown, here are the latest figures. 31 May 2020 8:36 AM
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Motshekga to update SA on school readiness after meeting worried teacher unions As SA readies for schools re-opening on Monday, the minister met concerned unions and organisations who want a delay. 31 May 2020 11:25 AM
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed. 29 May 2020 12:45 PM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll n... 29 May 2020 1:51 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Child Protection Week kicks off

Child Protection Week kicks off

31 May 2020 8:38 AM


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

UK Report with Gavin Grey

31 May 2020 9:27 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Green light for contact and noncontact sport to resume

31 May 2020 9:21 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MyCiti level 3 readiness

31 May 2020 7:30 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Vehicle testing stations re-open

30 May 2020 10:01 AM

Guest: Ferose Oaten | Chairperson for the Western Cape at Vehicle Testing Association 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourist guides can't hold on till level one

30 May 2020 9:51 AM

Guest: Jeremy Howard | Chairperson at Cape Tourist Guide Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: Laureus celebrate 20 years

30 May 2020 8:58 AM

Guest: Jean De Villiers | Former Springbok Captain

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Workplace requirements before return to work on Level 3

30 May 2020 8:37 AM

Guest: Sizwe Pamla | National spokesperson at COSATU

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Art auctioneering during the pandemic

30 May 2020 7:54 AM

Guest: Matthew Partridge | Contemporary Art Specialist at Strauss & Co.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Around 7,800 hospital beds required in WC for Covid-19 peak

30 May 2020 7:38 AM

Guest: Dr. Keith Cloete | Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Motshekga to update SA on school readiness after meeting worried teacher unions

Politics Local

Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in

Business Local

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

Sport Local

EWN Highlights

Murdered KZN teen Andile Mbuthu laid to rest today

31 May 2020 4:53 PM

Ramaphosa: Monday marks a milestone for South Africa

31 May 2020 3:13 PM

Unions fear schools becoming COVID-19 epicentres due to unpreparedness

31 May 2020 2:52 PM

