Naptosa on the return to school

Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
#NotInMyName stages picket outside US Embassy echoing calls for racial justice Not In My Name SA picketed outside the US Embassy in solidarity with the international voices against racism and police brutality. 5 June 2020 2:21 PM
Meet Colin Mkosi, the brains behind the bike delivery biz uplifting Langa youth Cloudy Deliveries is a youth-run business in Langa, Cape Town that's helping the community during the Covid-19 lockdown. 5 June 2020 12:12 PM
[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC. 5 June 2020 12:47 PM
What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant. 5 June 2020 11:46 AM
Govt to appeal lockdown ruling declaring level 3 and 4 invalid The government will appeal a High Court judgment that declared the level 3 and 4 lockdown regulations as invalid and unconstitutio... 4 June 2020 4:53 PM
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion' Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha. 5 June 2020 1:34 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio. 4 June 2020 3:17 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
Naptosa on the return to school

Naptosa on the return to school

6 June 2020 7:35 AM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation
Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Of South Africa (Naptosa)


Car Talk: Reviewing S Presso

6 June 2020 10:05 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.com

Level 3 Guidelines: Air travel from Cape Town International Airport

6 June 2020 9:39 AM

Guest: Deon Cloete | General Manager at Cape Town International Airport

Premier Alan Winde on plans to continue flattening the curve

6 June 2020 8:39 AM

Guest: Alan Winde | Premier of the Western Cape

The last surviving Rivonia trialist, Andrew Mlangeni turns 95

6 June 2020 8:16 AM

Guest: Journalist and Press Ombudsman Pippa Green

Health Feature: Covid-19 burial & funeral regulations

6 June 2020 7:14 AM

Guest: Manesh Govender | President at National Funeral Directors Association

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

6 June 2020 7:11 AM

Jeff Ayliffe speaks to Steve Pike founder of Wavescape.co.za. about
contention during the lockdown, and surfing.

UK Report with Gavin Grey

31 May 2020 9:27 AM
Green light for contact and noncontact sport to resume

31 May 2020 9:21 AM
Child Protection Week kicks off

31 May 2020 8:38 AM
Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa

Local Politics

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases

Local

DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Covid-19 overtakes malaria to become the world’s leading cause of death

World

EWN Highlights

Andrew Mlangeni hailed for his role in SA’s development

6 June 2020 1:41 PM

Mbalula inspects Lanseria Airport to check adherence to lockdown regulations

6 June 2020 1:39 PM

With 409 COVID-19 cases in NW, Mokgoro says infections at mines are concerning

6 June 2020 1:25 PM

