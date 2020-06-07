Does the State of National Disaster have an expiration date?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
The Unfamiliar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Stocks soar despite coronavirus and a recession. It's time for a reality check, and a crash.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Electromagnetic radiation of 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi tested
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Global Entrepreneurship Monitor
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Jonathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Latest Local
‘SANDF report is a sham. Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is a liar'' Refilwe Moloto interviews lawyer Wikus Steyl, the man battling Government to get justice for Collins Khosa. 9 June 2020 9:26 AM
First Cape Covid-19 patient admitted to CTICC field hospital The mother city's largest Covid-19 field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has welcomed its first... 8 June 2020 4:16 PM
I disagree that it's racist - UCT prof defends offensive study on black students The University of Cape Town (UCT) professor behind a study that sparked widespread debate has defended her work. 8 June 2020 3:44 PM
95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the re-scheduled phasing in of classes will start on Monday as announced earlier. 7 June 2020 4:49 PM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments... 8 June 2020 6:52 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
Black people shouldn't have to "perform their grief" online, says author Yomi Adegoke says black people shouldn't have to express their sorrow or outrage online every time a black person dies at the hand... 8 June 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
SA-born Robyn Curnow chats about her CNN job, Covid-19 reporting and US protests South African journo Robyn Curnow reflects on her journalism career and talks about her job as a CNN anchor amid the pandemic and... 5 June 2020 4:13 PM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Does the State of National Disaster have an expiration date?

Does the State of National Disaster have an expiration date?

7 June 2020 7:44 AM

Guest: Dr. Cathy Powell | Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

The Movies: Cannes Film Fest goes on

7 June 2020 10:14 AM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds discussed the following movies
The French Dispatch 
Small Axe 
Fossil hunter
Falling
Soul

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

7 June 2020 10:02 AM

German paedophile prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case is reportedly eligible for parole this weekend.
In the UK a new NHS coronavirus contact-tracing app should be in place by the
end of the month,
Britain's biggest airline, British Airways, has refused to attend a meeting with a
senior government minister to discuss the UK's quarantine plans.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: COVID-19 frustrates groundwork plans for Netball World Cup 2023

7 June 2020 9:22 AM

Guest: Cecilia Molokwane | President at Netball SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dept of Education on schools re-opening nationally

7 June 2020 8:34 AM

Guest: Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CoCT sticks to 6.25% increase for office bearers

7 June 2020 8:12 AM

Guest: Ian Nielson | Deputy mayor and MMC for Finance in the City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: Community Feeding Network

7 June 2020 7:07 AM

Guest: Sandy Hendricks | Member at Community Feeding Network

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

7 June 2020 6:59 AM

Jeff speaks to Kim Stevens, a high profile trail runner, on getting back to the trails and how to be responsible when using them.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Reviewing S Presso

6 June 2020 10:05 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 3 Guidelines: Air travel from Cape Town International Airport

6 June 2020 9:39 AM

Guest: Deon Cloete | General Manager at Cape Town International Airport

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

‘SANDF report is a sham. Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is a liar''

Local

'20 minutes after your last cigarette your body already starting to heal itself'

Lifestyle

Alcohol legalised: It’s been a bloody week in the Western Cape

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Several people trapped after Durban CBD building collapse

9 June 2020 10:34 AM

MPs to discuss new law that will revoke time limit to prosecute serious offences

9 June 2020 9:46 AM

Unions at SAA to use extension to submit improvements on rescue plan

9 June 2020 9:37 AM

