Weekend sports: COVID-19 frustrates groundwork plans for Netball World Cup 2023

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 46 000, up by 2 539 June is here and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown - here are the latest figures. 7 June 2020 9:21 AM
[WATCH] Struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni celebrated on his 95th birthday President Cyril Ramaphosa and former SA presidents were among those joining Mlangeni for his virtual birthday celebration. 6 June 2020 2:57 PM
National govt suggests WC use national parks for isolation, quarantine purposes Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reports back after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministerial team in Cape Town. 6 June 2020 1:32 PM
[VIDEOS & PICS] Ramaphosa visits W Cape 'Hospital of Hope' at CTICC The Western Cape has 76% of all Covid-19 deaths in South Africa as the president visits the field hospital set up at the CTICC. 5 June 2020 12:47 PM
What W Cape govt is doing to ensure taxis are Covid-19 safety compliant Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela says some taxi drivers are encouragingly compliant. 5 June 2020 11:46 AM
Last surviving Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni turns 95 on Saturday Journalist Pippa Green interviewed the struggle icon this year, to commemorate 30 years since his release as a political prisoner. 5 June 2020 11:26 AM
'Eskom did not pay Tegeta R5 billion' Clement Manyathela interviews Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansha. 5 June 2020 1:34 PM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 05 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 5 June 2020 6:40 PM
Sally Partridge says her new novel 'Sea Star Summer' pays homage to Jeffreys Bay Sally Partridge's latest novel for young adults is titled 'Sea Star Summer'. She tells John Maytham about the inspiration behind t... 5 June 2020 5:56 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
[VIDEO] Drakensberg Boys Choir releases glorious a cappella version of 'Smile' The famed SA choir has released a second song produced during lockdown with the boys performing from their homes. 6 June 2020 9:41 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
Weekend sports: COVID-19 frustrates groundwork plans for Netball World Cup 2023

Weekend sports: COVID-19 frustrates groundwork plans for Netball World Cup 2023

7 June 2020 9:22 AM

Guest: Cecilia Molokwane | President at Netball SA


The Movies: Cannes Film Fest goes on

7 June 2020 10:14 AM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds discussed the following movies
The French Dispatch 
Small Axe 
Fossil hunter
Falling
Soul

UK Report with Gavin Grey

7 June 2020 10:02 AM

German paedophile prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case is reportedly eligible for parole this weekend.
In the UK a new NHS coronavirus contact-tracing app should be in place by the
end of the month,
Britain's biggest airline, British Airways, has refused to attend a meeting with a
senior government minister to discuss the UK's quarantine plans.

Dept of Education on schools re-opening nationally

7 June 2020 8:34 AM

Guest: Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education

CoCT sticks to 6.25% increase for office bearers

7 June 2020 8:12 AM

Guest: Ian Nielson | Deputy mayor and MMC for Finance in the City of Cape Town

Does the State of National Disaster have an expiration date?

7 June 2020 7:44 AM

Guest: Dr. Cathy Powell | Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town

Lead SA: Community Feeding Network

7 June 2020 7:07 AM

Guest: Sandy Hendricks | Member at Community Feeding Network

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

7 June 2020 6:59 AM

Jeff speaks to Kim Stevens, a high profile trail runner, on getting back to the trails and how to be responsible when using them.

Car Talk: Reviewing S Presso

6 June 2020 10:05 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.com

Level 3 Guidelines: Air travel from Cape Town International Airport

6 June 2020 9:39 AM

Guest: Deon Cloete | General Manager at Cape Town International Airport

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 46 000, up by 2 539

SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'

Teachers need more support to deal with Covid-19 pressures - Naptosa

Local Politics

DA to present plan to save tourism, a larger employer than mining or agriculture

Gauteng commuters faced with 172% rise in taxi fares from mid-June

7 June 2020 10:19 AM

Jail or drain? Soweto motorists spill booze on first weekend of level 3 lockdown

7 June 2020 9:58 AM

'Hallelujah anyway' – worshippers gather for first Sunday under level 3 lockdown

7 June 2020 9:03 AM

