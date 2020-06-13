Heavy rainfall, good for the dams ~ great for agriculture

Guest: Jannie Strydom | CEO at Agri Western Cape
Guest: Dr. Habib Noorbhai | Senior Lecturer &Sports Scientist at University of Johannesburg
Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela | Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Guest: Tibor Szana | National Chief Inspector for Occupational Health & Safety at the Department of Employment and Labour.
Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Jeff speaks to Maryke Musson form the Two Oceans
Aquarium about how they cared for marine life during the lockdown.
Cape Talk listener shares what he was taught long time ago about the process of making tea.
Movie critic Gayle Edmunds discussed the following movies
The French Dispatch
Small Axe
Fossil hunter
Falling
Soul
German paedophile prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case is reportedly eligible for parole this weekend.
In the UK a new NHS coronavirus contact-tracing app should be in place by the
end of the month,
Britain's biggest airline, British Airways, has refused to attend a meeting with a
senior government minister to discuss the UK's quarantine plans.
Guest: Cecilia Molokwane | President at Netball SA