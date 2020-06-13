ASATA on board with phased reopening of tourism for leisure

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Covid-19 measures delay SA's flu season South Africa's traditional winter flu season still hasn't taken off due to the lockdown, social distancing, and Covid-19 hygiene m... 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
FoodForward SA has raised R53m in Covid-19 appeal and could still use your help South Africa’s leading food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA, has raised R53 million since the start of the lockdown. 12 June 2020 4:32 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party. 12 June 2020 10:37 AM
'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction' Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations. 12 June 2020 7:47 AM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
Do we really need (more) shopping malls? If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel. 11 June 2020 11:35 AM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Kenya overtakes Angola to become sub-Saharan Africa’s 3rd largest economy The economy of Kenya – a country without significant mineral wealth – has overtaken Angola, a nation awash with oil. 8 June 2020 11:41 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
ASATA on board with phased reopening of tourism for leisure

ASATA on board with phased reopening of tourism for leisure

13 June 2020 9:53 AM

Guest: Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane

Car Talk: Lockdown delays implementation of Aarto

13 June 2020 10:07 AM

Guest: Phuti Mpyane | Senior Journalist at Business Day Motoring

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Weekend sports: Elite boys’ schools still shape Proteas

13 June 2020 9:02 AM

Guest: Dr. Habib Noorbhai | Senior Lecturer &Sports Scientist at University of Johannesburg

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Taxi fare increase and Level 3 travel restrictions

13 June 2020 8:45 AM

Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela | Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heavy rainfall, good for the dams ~ great for agriculture

13 June 2020 7:58 AM

Guest: Jannie Strydom | CEO at Agri Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Workplace compliance with Covid-19 regulations satisfactory?

13 June 2020 7:33 AM

Guest: Tibor Szana | National Chief Inspector for Occupational Health & Safety at the Department of Employment and Labour.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Feature: Are Covid-19 mass burial sites being considered?

13 June 2020 7:22 AM

Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

13 June 2020 7:16 AM

Jeff speaks to Maryke Musson form the Two Oceans
Aquarium about how they cared for marine life during the lockdown.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Here's how to make a perfect cup of tea

13 June 2020 7:05 AM

Cape Talk listener shares what he was taught long time ago about the process of making tea.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movies: Cannes Film Fest goes on

7 June 2020 10:14 AM

Movie critic Gayle Edmunds discussed the following movies
The French Dispatch 
Small Axe 
Fossil hunter
Falling
Soul

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 62 000, more than 35 000 recoveries

Local

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

Local World Opinion Lifestyle Africa

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

WC man (28) arrested after gruesome discovery of murdered mother and daughter

13 June 2020 12:46 PM

Makhura concerned as GP overtakes EC with second highest COVID-19 cases in SA

13 June 2020 11:28 AM

SA should consider zero-based budgeting, says Tito Mboweni

13 June 2020 10:41 AM

