The Movies: DStv signs big streaming deal with Netflix

Today at 21:15
Right of Reply:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 21:30
Book review: Living Lekka
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yusuf Daniels
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Best of Lester Kiewit in the week
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 22:10
ConCourt judgement on Independent candidates
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nkosikhulule Nyembezi
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 65 000, recovery rate at 56% June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures. 14 June 2020 9:14 AM
Covid-19 measures delay SA's flu season South Africa's traditional winter flu season still hasn't taken off due to the lockdown, social distancing, and Covid-19 hygiene m... 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
FoodForward SA has raised R53m in Covid-19 appeal and could still use your help South Africa’s leading food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA, has raised R53 million since the start of the lockdown. 12 June 2020 4:32 PM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa. 12 June 2020 2:11 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
The Movies: DStv signs big streaming deal with Netflix

14 June 2020 9:44 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | movie critic


UK Report with Gavin Grey

14 June 2020 9:30 AM

Is the medicine worse than the virus? UK economy shrinks by 20.4% in
April
A New Zealand professor who helped mastermind the NZ response to
the pandemic says the UK should remain in complete lockdown or another month
German airline Lufthansa has said it will cut 22,000 jobs as it struggles
to deal with the slump in air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
British health bosses fear the Covid-19 crisis could see the number of
people waiting for NHS treatment double to 10 million by the end of the
year.

Weekend sports: F1 resumes

14 June 2020 8:55 AM

Guest: Hendrik Verwoed | F1 Correspondent

Fylmer.TV, Africa's first video content creation platform

14 June 2020 7:59 AM

Guest: Janez Vermeiren | FLYMER.tv's Chief Mover & Shaker

Time for electoral reform, consider first the Van Zyl Slabbert report

14 June 2020 7:28 AM

Guest: Christine Botha | Independent legal expert

Lead SA: The African Hygiene and Life-Skills Classroom on Wheels

14 June 2020 7:08 AM

Guest: Paul Talliard | The director of Hands of Honour.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

14 June 2020 6:54 AM

Jeff speaks to Gerda Steyn who will be doing the Comrades Legends' race virtually this year as well as Christine Collins from the Fab Company about how they are using body doubles to populate public spaces like restaurants.

Car Talk: Lockdown delays implementation of Aarto

13 June 2020 10:07 AM

Guest: Phuti Mpyane | Senior Journalist at Business Day Motoring

ASATA on board with phased reopening of tourism for leisure

13 June 2020 9:53 AM

Guest: Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)

Weekend sports: Elite boys’ schools still shape Proteas

13 June 2020 9:02 AM

Guest: Dr. Habib Noorbhai | Senior Lecturer &Sports Scientist at University of Johannesburg

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

Local

Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC

Local Lifestyle

Botswana capital back on lockdown after new COVID-19 cases

14 June 2020 4:41 PM

ANC to meet with Cele over his disapproval of its anti-police brutality campaign

14 June 2020 4:23 PM

Govt consults with industry on nuclear power plans

14 June 2020 3:45 PM

