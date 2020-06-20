The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Today at 08:50
Weekend sports interview: 3 Team Cricket
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Graeme Smith - Director of cricket. at Cricket SA
Today at 09:05
Delta hope to fly direct, Atlanta to Cape Town
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: Audi A1
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Francisco Nwamba - Editor at The Motorist
Govt publishes rules governing salons, spas, barbers and tattoo shops Hairdressers, tattoo artists and nail technicians are some of the people who can officially get back to work as of Friday night. 19 June 2020 7:12 PM
Govt needs action plan to restore 'decimated' ECD sector, says expert The government needs to prioritise the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector which supports vulnerable children across the coun... 19 June 2020 5:28 PM
'Please bear with us' - City of CT to reopen more licensing centres next week The City of Cape Town will reopen three additional licensing centres on Tuesday as motorists complain about long queues and office... 19 June 2020 3:30 PM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not. 19 June 2020 2:46 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Africa Melane
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

20 June 2020 6:51 AM

This morning Jeff speaks to Bailey Neill about the Knysna Forest Marathon.


Educare centre set alight during tensions between city law enforcement and Hangberg residents

20 June 2020 8:33 AM

Guest: Liesl Matthews | Founder and owner of Little Angels Educare

National Arts Fest 2020

20 June 2020 8:12 AM

Guest: Monica Newton | CEO at National Arts Festival

Mayco member awaiting detailed report of operation at Hangberg

20 June 2020 8:06 AM

Guest: Malusi Booi | Mayco member for Human Settlements

Hangberg community leader not happy with city operation

20 June 2020 7:49 AM

Guest: Roscoe Jacobs | Hangberg community leader

World Refugee Day: More displaced than ever before

20 June 2020 7:45 AM

Guest: Leonard Zulu | UNHCR's Representative in South Africa

Health: Aspen's steroid treatment for sickest COVID-19 patients

20 June 2020 7:09 AM

Guest: Stavros Nicolaous | Senior Executive: Strategic Trade at Aspen

City tears down 'illegal' structure in Hangberg

20 June 2020 6:42 AM

Guest: Tauriq Jenkins | Convenor of the anti-repression working group of the C19 Coalition

The Movies: DStv signs big streaming deal with Netflix

14 June 2020 9:44 AM

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | movie critic

UK Report with Gavin Grey

14 June 2020 9:30 AM

Is the medicine worse than the virus? UK economy shrinks by 20.4% in
April
A New Zealand professor who helped mastermind the NZ response to
the pandemic says the UK should remain in complete lockdown or another month
German airline Lufthansa has said it will cut 22,000 jobs as it struggles
to deal with the slump in air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
British health bosses fear the Covid-19 crisis could see the number of
people waiting for NHS treatment double to 10 million by the end of the
year.

Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist

Opinion Lifestyle

Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package

Business Local

We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery)

World

EWN Highlights

Over 1,800 COVID-19 deaths as SA records highest daily death toll

20 June 2020 8:14 AM

Public Protector to probe claims Altecia Kortjie was turned away by court

19 June 2020 8:42 PM

Nzimande wants probe into salaries of university vice chancellors

19 June 2020 8:30 PM

